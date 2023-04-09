Pundit Dean Ashton believes the absences of midfielder George Byers and striker Josh Windass are one of the main reasons for Sheffield Wednesday's recent decline in form.

The Owls' winless run extended to six games with the 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday.

Barry Bannan gave Wednesday the lead in the 35th minute with an excellent curling 25-yard strike, but the hosts equalised in the second half through Cameron Brannagan's penalty, awarded after Akin Famewo was controversially adjudged to have brought down Marcus Browne.

Darren Moore's men dropped out of the automatic promotion places following the draw and currently sit third, level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, with both teams above them having a game in hand.

The poor run of form could not have come at a worse time for the Owls, particularly with Ipswich on a run of eight consecutive wins, while the Tractor Boys have also kept nine consecutive clean sheets.

What did Dean Ashton say about Sheffield Wednesday's recent form?

Ashton believes that the absences of Byers and Windass have been key to Wednesday's recent struggles, with the pair both having been missing since the middle of March.

But Ashton also says that the Owls need to rediscover their defensive solidity, having not kept a clean sheet in their previous six games after keeping 21 in their previous 34 league games.

"The common denominator is they haven't kept a clean sheet and that's what their season was based on – their incredible defence and players that could win you games. They stopped doing that," Ashton said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"They need to get back to that as quickly as possible before they let the others get away. They have got players - Byers and Windass that are missing.

"It doesn't matter how good your squad is, when you're missing key players that can hurt you."

Will Sheffield Wednesday win automatic promotion?

There is no doubt that Ashton is right about how much of a blow the injuries to Byers and Windass are.

It is no coincidence that Wednesday's winless run started at the time the pair suffered their injuries, with Byers' importance to the team perhaps on a level with that of influential captain Bannan.

Windass is Wednesday's joint-top scorer this season along with Michael Smith with 15 goals in all competitions, but with Smith now also out with a strain, Moore's attacking options are incredibly depleted.

Ashton is also correct to point out the Owls' recent defensive struggles and Moore must settle on a first choice goalkeeper between David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson and on his centre half partnerships in order to regain some of the previously renowned consistency and stability at the back.

It feels as though the home game against Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Monday is a must-win for Wednesday if they are to keep pace with the top two.