Dean Ashton makes claim over Nottingham Forest striker

Dean Ashton has backed Chris Hughton to get the best out of striker Glenn Murray at Nottingham Forest.

Murray started the campaign at Watford, following his lack of opportunities at Brighton last term, but was restrcited to just a handful of appearances during his short spell at Vicarage Road.

The experienced-frontman went more than two months without featuring for the Hornets, and was eventually recalled by Brighton at the end of January.

And on transfer Deadline Day, Murray was on the move once again – finally ending his second four year spell with Brighton, joining Forest on a free transfer until the end of the current season.

Just 24 hours later, Murray was handed his debut by Hughton as a late substitute in the Reds’ win at Coventry City last Tuesday.

The 37-year-old didn’t have to wait much longer to end his 12-month wait for a goal, either – opening the scoring on his full Forest debut on Saturday before adding his second from the spot.

Murray has already enjoyed a bright start to life at the City Ground, and Ashton, a guest on EFL on Quest, has backed him to continue: “Hughton will play a way to get the best out of Glenn Murray, and he’s shown over the years at this level he’s got a fantastic strike rate.”

The Verdict

It didn’t take long for Murray to make his mark, and although he turns 37 this year, he’s already shown that he’s still good enough to score goals at Championship level.

Forest are slowly starting to move away from danger, and the addition of Murray might prove to be a shrewd one by Hughton in terms of the club retaining their second-tier status.