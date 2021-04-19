Dean Ashton makes bold Norwich City claims following Premier League promotion

Former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton believes that there’s been no better football seen at Carrow Road than the this season’s squad.

After a slow start to the season, the Canaries have taken the Championship by storm, which was to be expected considering they kept the majority of last season’s squad that was relegated from the Premier League around.

The only key players to leave were Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis, but both seemingly haven’t been missed that much as Daniel Farke’s side stormed to promotion with five games of the season to spare.

Norwich have lost just twice in the Championship since 2021 began, winning 14 out of 20 games and they will almost certainly become the league champions in the next couple of games.

Their good form has been a team effort, but there have been stand-out stars including Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, along with the main attacking threat in Emi Buendia, who will attract major interest from big European clubs this summer.

Farke’s willingness to play attacking football has seen a lot of entertaining games this season, and former Canaries attacker Ashton has given this squad some of the highest praise for their performances.

“Some of the football this season has been the best football seen at Carrow Road, the sprinkle of magic and link-up between Pukki and Buendia,” Ashton said on EFL on Quest.

“And rightly so they should celebrate, there’s many players that will never experience getting promoted, especially in the manner and style they have done.”

The Verdict

Norwich have obviously seen better days in terms of being competitive in the top league, having finished third in the first ever Premier League season, but in terms of entertainment this season has been very good for Canaries fans.

They probably haven’t seen a player as talented as Buendia dazzle them for a long time and even though they’ve had many promotion seasons in the 21st century, this one might be the best team of them all – even if fans haven’t been able to watch them live.

It’s a bold claim for Ashton to say that the best football this season has been the best seen at Carrow Road – but that might not be far from the truth.