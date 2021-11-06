Dean Ashton makes bold claim about Luton Town’s season prospects

Discovery+ and EFL on Quest pundit Dean Ashton was full of praise for Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick in midweek backing Luton Town to make a serious push this season. The former England international believes the Hatters can achieve a top six finish this season after slowly building now in their third campaign since promotion from League One. Ashton gave his thoughts on EFL on Quest with quotes provided by Luton Today. He said: “In Adebayo and Cornick, they’ve got two quality players and he’s (Nathan Jones) given himself as a manager now options in striking positions.

“When you’ve got the confidence of those two players, especially Cornick, he could have had a hat-trick (against Middlesbrough) easily, Luton, they’ve got every chance (of finishing in the play-offs) this season, absolutely every chance.” Nathan Jones welcomes his former employers, Stoke City, to Kenilworth Road on Saturday hoping to leapfrog the Potters with a win. Luton turned the game on its head with an incredible five minute burst to go from 1-0 down to 3-1 up against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening and can extend their unbeaten home run to seven games before the international break. Harry Cornick has seven goals and two assists already where he only notched once last season, the confidence is oozing whenever the Hatters step out in front of their home faithful. The Verdict

Luton appear to be following in the footsteps of Brentford and Barnsley and are on the up in the second tier fuelled by data driven recruitment. Elijah Adebayo has proved to be an incredible bit of scouting having not been prolific in League Two for Walsall, the 23-year-old has really stepped up with eight in the league this season, filling the void left behind by talismanic striker James Collins who departed for Cardiff City in the summer. The Hatters sit third in the expected goals standings which demonstrates just how well they are functioning in both boxes a third of the way through the campaign.