Highlights Dean Ashton warns Norwich City that their upcoming match against Sunderland will be "really difficult"; predicts a 4-2 win for the Black Cats.

Norwich's recent poor form and fragile team dynamics raise concerns ahead of the match.

Despite recent losses, Sunderland has shown quality and potential in their performances, with young players impressing and creating scoring opportunities.

Dean Ashton has warned Norwich City that their trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light will be "really difficult" and predicted the Black Cats will win 4-2 on Saturday.

Pressure is building on David Wagner as the Canaries have won just one of their last eight games and lost three of their last four - a run that has seen them slide to 14th in the Championship table and undone their strong start.

Norwich were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough in midweek and things do not get any easier for them as they travel to the North East to face Sunderland on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray's side have lost three on the bounce but showed their quality in a narrow defeat to league leaders Leicester City on Tuesday and are just a point outside the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Dean Ashton predicts Sunderland will beat Norwich City

Via Talk Norwich City, Ashton has issued a warning to the Canaries about just how tough they are likely to find it on Wearside and predicted they'll come out on the wrong side of a six-goal scoreline.

"Norwich are on a bad, bad run," he said. "They've only won one in seven and five defeats in that run but it's the manner of the defeats, it's the look of the team. They're starting to look very fragile.

"It doesn't get any easier, Sunderland away at the weekend. I watched Sunderland firsthand at the King Power against table toppers Leicester City and I was very impressed, actually. They're a young team, Tony Mowbray's team but they're brave on the ball.

"They will look to play out, they'll look to play through. They'll try to dominate possession - third average possession in the league - and they matched Leicester, which really surprised me.

"They created many opportunities. They're maybe just lacking that centre-forward. They've got some young centre-forwards on the books, one of them just needs to cement that place and start scoring the goals and putting those chances away because they do create a lot of opportunities.

"The two wingers, Clarke especially - the top scorer in the Championship - excellent. Roberts as well on the right-hand side. If you leave them 1v1 against any full-back in the division, they will give them a difficult evening.

"I really like Dan Neil in midfield, I think he's a quality player. They try to play through him. And Luke O'Nien pretty much epitomises Sunderland at the moment with that determination that he's got for the club.

"I think this is going to be a really difficult game for Norwich. It's not an easy place to go. There's going to be goals though but I think Norwich will come out as the losers. I'm going to go for a Sunderland 4-2 win."

Black Cats can bounce back on Saturday

Norwich have been poor in recent weeks and Saturday's game at the Stadium of Light will be another tough test for them.

The Black Cats may be on a bad run in terms of results but they've been a little unfortunate and it would be no surprise to see them bounce back this weekend.

Just like the Canaries, they're lacking a reliable, goalscoring centre-forward but have got plenty of players that can hurt Wagner's side.

Sunderland will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways on Saturday.