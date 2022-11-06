Dean Ashton gives Coventry City verdict following Watford victory

EFL pundit Dean Ashton has praised Coventry City as they continued their good run of form with a 1-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Sky Blues moved up to 15th in the Championship table following Viktor Gyokeres’ 50th minute strike, which earned Mark Robins’ side a fifth win in their last seven league games.

Speaking on ITV’s highlights show, the 38-year old heaped praise on the Coventry manager for how he has turned around the team’s form following a poor start to the campaign.

The former forward also singled out how well the team has defended, claiming it has played a huge role in the club’s recent run of form.

“They’re doing very, very well at the moment after what was a really, really difficult start in terms of being behind with playing games and having to get up to speed,” said Ashton, via Coventry Live.

“Gyokeres has obviously been a real bright spark for them but let’s give the defence some real credit.

“You know they have not conceded in eight of their last 11, and suffered only two defeats in their last 12 games, are unbeaten in their last six away and not conceded in their last five of them.

“I mean, that is some defensive display to get them back into probably where they should be, so massive credit to Mark Robins and his players.”

20 quiz questions about some of Coventry City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What year did Coventry City secure their first ever win at Villa Park? 1994 1996 1998 2000

Coventry now have just two games left in this first part of the season before the league goes on a four week break due to the World Cup.

The Sky Blues next face the visit of Wigan Athletic on 8 November.

The Verdict

Considering Coventry started October bottom of the Championship table, the club has recovered very well in recent weeks.

Given they also still have a number of games in hand on their league rivals, it is still possible that the team claws back the gap to those in the top half.

A win away to Watford is a very impressive result, especially as the Hornets had found their form too in recent weeks.

If Coventry can keep up this kind of form then there is no reason why they can’t continue to climb the second division.