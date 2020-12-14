Dean Ashton explains reasons behind success at Norwich City this season

Dean Ashton has sought to explain some of the reasons behind Norwich City’s strong campaign so far as they look to bounce back straight into the Premier League.

The Yellows are leading the way in the Championship at the moment, with fellow former top-flight side AFC Bournemouth trying to hunt them down.

They certainly look hard to beat at the moment, though, with them recording a fine win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and Ashton, speaking to EFL on Quest, has been impressed with a number of factors.

Indeed, he praised the Yellows’ back-line which kept the potent Rovers’ front-line at bay aside from Harvey Barnes superb solo effort, even with both Ben Gibson and Tim Krul missing:

“Maybe we need to give a bit more credit to that back line and the likes of Hanley, Zimmerman and McGovern.”

Ashton also felt it was Farke’s consistent approach to games that was helping Norwich along and to deal with all the changes they have had to make thanks to injuries:

“I think because the manager doesn’t change, he doesn’t change the way the team is always gonna play, no matter what outside noise. So when players do come in the side, they know exactly what to do and fit in nicely.”

The Verdict

Norwich have certainly been impressive in recent weeks and you have to give them credit for leading the way in the table despite the amount of injuries they have got.

It’s a team well-versed in winning promotion and you would have to back them as one of the favourites this season in the second tier.