“Dealt a bit of a bad hand” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit shares assessment of Darren Moore

Sitting a point outside of the League One play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to secure a top-six spot in what remains of the campaign.

Darren Moore has been at the helm at Hillsborough for close to a year and he will be striving to return Championship football to Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Despite losing their last game, a 2-0 defeat at home to league leaders Rotherham United, the Owls had won their previous four, making impressive strides towards the top six.

Speaking about the job that Moore has done thus far, FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin said: “For me, it is difficult to say whether he is the right man for the job, to get us promoted.

“I think he’s been dealt a bit of a bad hand in terms of all the injuries we have got. I think currently we have got 12 players out injured and I’d probably say eight or nine of them walk into the first team, so I don’t think he has been able to play his best side at all so far this season.

“I think some of the decisions that he has made initially looked a bit strange, playing Marvin Johnson at centre-back, but most of the decisions have proved right in the end.

“He has had to rebuild the whole squad in the summer. We made some good additions in January but they’ve fallen to injuries, and that has been the key thing, injuries, and I don’t think that is Darren Moore’s fault.

“I’m kind of sitting on the fence but what he has done so far to get us into the position that we’re in this season, I think has been fantastic.”

The verdict

There was immediate positivity when Moore first came into the role, with the former Doncaster Rovers boss helping to improve performance levels at Hillsborough.

This season has been promising at times, however, inconsistencies have crept in and have disrupted their chances of automatic promotion.

At this stage, securing a top-six spot and embarking on the lottery that is the play-offs is the achievable target, although, automatic promotion remains a genuine possibility too.

It is shaping up to be an exciting end to this League One campaign, with so much still to play for at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday looking like one of the better-equipped teams for challenging for a play-off spot.