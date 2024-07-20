Highlights Portsmouth prepare for a Championship return after 12 years in exile, aiming for more than just survival.

Mousinho strategically adds depth with free transfers, while owners are open to funding late signings.

Tino Anjorin's potential permanent signing in focus, while Anthony Scully urged to seek playing time elsewhere.

Anticipation is steadily building on the South Coast as Portsmouth brace for the return of Championship football after spending 12 years in exile from the second tier.

John Mousinho’s side ran rampant en route to the League One title last term and will be expected to hold their own despite the step-up in grade.

With several high-quality options at his disposal, the 38-year-old will be targeting more than a season of consolidation.

Pompey stand to benefit from a proactive approach to their summer transfer proceedings. By bringing in Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer, and Jordan Williams on respective free transfers, Mousinho has economically added depth to his promotion-winning squad.

While the Blues have exercised a level of caution throughout the window, it is believed that owners Tornante are willing to fund a spending spree, and a flurry of late signings could still be on the way.

As the start of the Championship season draws ever closer, Football League World has pinpointed two deals Portsmouth can be expected to push through before the 2024-25 campaign gets underway.

In: Tino Anjorin

John Mousinho has made no secret of his desire to secure the return of Tino Anjorin.

The talented 22-year-old joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Chelsea last August and showed flashes of brilliance amid his injury-hit campaign.

In November, Portsmouth were dealt a nightmare blow as Anjorin suffered a hamstring tear that would leave him sidelined for five months.

Although the youngster’s major injury limited his contribution to the club’s successful promotion effort, he returned to the starting side in fine form and impressed at the end of the season.

His ability to hit the ground running after a lengthy absence seems to have caught the eye. Portsmouth are expected to take a chance on his fitness by launching a bid to sign the attacker before the new campaign begins.

The powerful attacking midfielder could be an important asset for Mousinho in the Championship. While Anjorin is technically gifted with an eye for goal, he is equally tenacious and hard-working; his defensive qualities will be needed as Portsmouth adjust to the step-up in class.

Tino Anjorin's woeful injury record Injury Club Season Time spent out Hamstring Tear Portsmouth (Loan) 2023-24 148 Days Ankle Injury Chelsea 2022-23 173 Days Knock Huddersfield (Loan) 2022-23 69 Days Metatarsal fracture Lokomotiv Moscow 2021-22 73 Days As per Transfermarkt

Out: Anthony Scully

Anthony Scully should not settle for another year on the sidelines and must push for a Portsmouth exit this summer, with limited hope of seeing regular playing time at Fratton Park.

When Pompey picked up the Irish winger 11 months ago, the signing appeared to be a major coup. Unfortunately, the attacker sustained ligament damage to his left knee on debut against Bristol Rovers and was unable to play his way back into the starting fold.

While it is unlikely that Scully will be given the game time to acclimatise to the Championship, his proven track record in the third tier could motivate a lower-league side to overlook his injury issues.

At 25, Scully should move in search of minutes and accelerate his return to first-team football. If he is to stay at Portsmouth for a further season, this campaign could quickly pass him by.

Although Mousinho has asserted that the attacker will have the opportunity to force his way into the team, Murphy’s arrival from Oxford will reduce the number of chances Scully gets, and his prospective move would alleviate a burden weighing on both the club and the player.