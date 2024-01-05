Highlights Luke Ayling could potentially leave Leeds United for Middlesbrough in January, and Connor Roberts from Burnley is seen as a possible replacement.

Boro is in need of defensive reinforcements due to injury concerns, and Ayling's versatility makes him an appealing option.

Leeds may target Roberts if Ayling departs, as they are currently lacking depth in the full-back position after Djed Spence's loan return and injuries to other players.

Should Luke Ayling depart Leeds United for Middlesbrough in January, Burnley's Conor Roberts is seen as a potential replacement, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

Boro have emerged as a potential next destination for Ayling, per recent reports from Sky Sports News. They claim the experienced full-back is a transfer target for them this January as they look to bolster their injury-hit defensive options.

Lukas Engel missed a few games last month, whilst other defenders have found themselves out of action. The likes of Darragh Lenihan set to miss the rest of the season, whilst Tommy Smith could be out of action for most of the campaign after rupturing his achilles.

A new full-back would make sense for Michael Carrick’s side given the injury issues they are currently struggling with, with Anfernee Dijksteel currently on the sidelines as well, which has left the team looking quite light in that area as they look to push for a play-off place and promotion.

Ayling's versatility makes a lot of sense, as he is also adept at covering in the centre of defence if required, too. The experienced full-back is out of the picture at Elland Road, having featured regularly at the start of the campaign but left out of matchday squads altogether in recent months.

Leeds terminated Djed Spence's loan from Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, leaving them potentially light at full-back, with the 23-year-old covering at both right and left-back this term.

Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, and Jamie Shackleton have all been hampered by various injury issues as well, meaning the full-back area is surely one of concern for Farke and co. during the transfer window.

Potential agreement mooted involving Middlesbrough, Leeds, and Burnley

Witcoop has shed further light on the situation for Leeds, stating that if Ayling departs for a fresh opportunity, then the Whites are likely to move for Burnley's Connor Roberts.

He said: "Luke Ayling out of Leeds to Middlesbrough and Connor Roberts in from Burnley to Elland Road is a potential deal to keep an eye on."

"Leeds looking for a new full-back following Djed Spence’s loan return."

Much like Ayling, the Welsh international has been out of favour with his current club, having started the majority of games for Vincent Kompany at the start of the campaign.

He started eight of the first nine Premier League games for the Clarets, but has since been restricted to just three substitute appearances from the bench. Burnley have instead opted for Vitinho to fill the void at right-back.

Connor Roberts' career stats - as of 05/01/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 152 11 15 Burnley 86 6 8 Yeovil Town 54 0 3 Bristol Rovers 5 0 0 Middlesbrough 4 0 0

Luke Ayling for Conor Roberts: The verdict

Of course, Leeds are now worse off in terms of options at full-back with Spence departing, and allowing Ayling to also leave without at least one new face coming in would be a mistake.

Roberts is much younger and has therefore retained his physicality as a player, which is primarily where Ayling has suffered in recent years for Leeds.

It would be an upgrade for Leeds, but Farke's side also require a left-sided full-back as well, with neither Firpo nor Byram's injury records at all reliable on a consistent basis.

Roberts has that availability aspect, and could be a decent addition into the squad, whilst he was also a crucial part of a team who won promotion last season from the second tier, which is perhaps part of the rationale behind the deal as well.