Highlights Derby County actively reshaping squad before Championship return, with new signings and departures taking place.

Potential goalkeeper addition Daniel Iversen could provide stability and experience in Derby's quest to stay in the division.

Conor Washington may see limited playing time this season due to new signings, injuries, and rising young talent at Derby.

Derby County are just weeks away from their first Championship fixture in two years, but will be active in the transfer window all the way until the deadline.

Paul Warne has already added key depth to his squad, with the likes of Ben Osborn, Jerry Yates and Kenzo Goudmijn all joining the Rams, among others, since the window opened last month.

Derby have let go of seven of their promotion heroes at the end of their contracts, while Max Bird returned to Bristol City following the conclusion of his loan deal that started after his sale to the Robins in January.

The Rams have just one senior goalkeeper in their ranks, with Joe Wildsmith, their number one last season, now playing for fellow second division side West Bromwich Albion. Elsewhere, Scott Loach has retired following two years at the club.

Despite a need for signings, it is likely that there will be exits from Pride Park within the next month, with a few of those on the fringes of the team in 2023/24 potentially on the way out.

FLW takes a look at two deals that Warne could make before Derby's first game of the season, away to Blackburn Rovers on Friday 9 August.

IN - Daniel Iversen

Leicester City's Daniel Iversen, 27, has been linked with Derby throughout the summer, and after the Rams failed to complete the signing of Mat Ryan following the end of his contract at AZ Alkmaar, the Dane is once again the number one choice to be in-between the sticks for Warne's team.

Iversen spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, and conceded just 22 league goals in 18 games, picking up seven clean sheets along the way.

Derby are looking to secure a loan deal with their fellow East Midlands side, as per Alan Nixon in June, and after missing out on Ryan, they will feel the need to secure a new goalkeeper very quickly.

The Dane's experience in the Championship will go a long way. He has nearly 100 games in the division to his name, for three different clubs, and has also played under Warne previously, as he helped Rotherham United to promotion from League One in the 2019/20 campaign.

A good run at Pride Park could spark a permanent move next summer, with Iversen's contract due to expire in 2025. With his experience and shot-stopping ability, he could be a safe pair of hands to help Derby retain their Championship status.

Daniel Iversen Stoke City 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances 18 Clean Sheets 7 Saves (Percentage) 32 (59.3%) Errors Leading to Goals 0 Goals Prevented -2.31

OUT - Conor Washington

32-year-old Conor Washington will struggle for gametime next season due to the additions of Yates and Kayden Jackson at the start of July, and with Derby's number nine, James Collins, signing a new one-year deal, he will be even further down the pecking order than last season.

Washington played 19 League One games in 2023/24, scoring just three goals, and helping out with two assists. An ankle injury in November 2023 on international duty for Northern Ireland nearly ended his season early, however, he returned to provide support for Collins in the final few games.

The former Rotherham striker's numbers in the Championship are lacklustre at best, clocking in just 18 goals in 142 matches in the division - an average of one goal per 7.89 games. With such a poor output, and age not on his side, this summer may be the perfect opportunity for both parties to split.

Conor Washington 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 19 (8) Goals (Assists) 3 (2) xG 1.28 Shot Accuracy 41.7% Recoveries 17

The rise of Dajaune Brown will also mean trouble for Washington, with the 18-year-old returning to the club following his loan deal at National League side Gateshead. With a lot of excitement surrounding Brown, and the experience of Derby's other strikers, the Rams' 3-0 win over Leyton Orient in April may just be the last competitive game that Washington plays in black-and-white.