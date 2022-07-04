Deals confirmed, Striker targeted, Everton chase forward: The Watford FC weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Watford are set for a very hectic month as Rob Edwards looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

With the first game under four weeks away, things are really starting to hot up across the Championship and it’s no different at Vicarage Road.

Whilst the fans focus may be on incomings, the reality is that players will leave as well, so it promises to be an interesting month.

It was a busy weekend for Watford and here we will provide a round-up of all the transfer news…

One in, one out

Saturday brought two confirmed deals from the Hornets, with Moussa Sissoko leaving the club to return to France with Nantes. Losing the midfielder is a blow for Edwards as he was one of few to impress last season but the reality is that most expected him to go.

There was an incoming as well, with Vakoun Bayo agreeing a five-year contract with the club after joining from Charleroi in a move that cost around £5m.

Bringing in a new striker was a priority for Edwards after Cucho Hernandez left for America.

Jonson Clarke-Harris on radar

With doubts over other attackers at the club, another striker could arrive this summer and it has been claimed that Peterborough’s Clarke-Harris is a target.

The 27-year-old managed 12 goals for the Posh in the Championship last season after a slow start, to suggest he does belong at this level.

A chance to return to the second tier will appeal to the player but it may be hard to agree a fee with Peterborough.

Everton keep tabs on Emmanuel Dennis

As mentioned, there’s a chance Watford could have to sell a few players before the deadline and perhaps the most obvious departure is Dennis’.

The Nigerian was a huge success for the Hornets in the Premier League, scoring ten goals and registering six assists, so it’s no surprise there is interest in the attacker.

Everton are the latest club said to be monitoring the former Club Brugge man and they are of course in a position to spend after selling Richarlison to Tottenham in a deal worth up to £60m.