Leicester City have a huge summer ahead of them.

The Foxes were reasonably dominant in the Championship this season under Enzo Maresca, and finished as Champions at the first time of asking following their surprise relegation from the Premier League.

Preparations are now underway ahead of a return to top flight football, but they are likely to enter next season with a new man in charge. Maresca has been a hot topic of conversation over the last week or two, and it now appears that he is set to be appointed Chelsea manager after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Related Leicester City eyeing ex-Watford manager to succeed Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca Leicester City are searching for a replacement for Enzo Maresca ahead of his impending move to Chelsea

This leaves Leicester with the tough task of finding the right man to take them forward into next season as they aim to re-establish themselves in the Premier League. The new manager must get the first-team squad ready for a return to the top flight and make sure they are capable of staying clear of the relegation fight, but unfortunately, it looks as though they will be doing that without one of their longest-serving players.

Central midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is due to become a free agent in the coming weeks upon the expiry of his contract, which would allow clubs to pick him up on a free. Lyon are said to be the club most interested in the 27-year-old, but the Foxes must find a replacement, which will be no easy task.

To make the task an even more difficult one, Leicester must be cautious in the summer transfer window after being charged over an alleged breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Foxes are free to sign players this summer despite previously being placed on a transfer embargo, but must sell players to avoid being charged once again.

Therefore, Leicester will be unable to spend big on an Ndidi replacement, especially after losing him on a free.

With that in mind, Football League World suggests three realistic Ndidi alternatives that the club should consider this summer.

Gustavo Hamer

Following Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League, Gustavo Hamer's value is likely to drop, so he could be a sensible pick-up for Leicester City this summer.

The 26-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane last summer and has since been one of their few bright sparks, scoring four goals and assisting six in the top flight. Hamer is certainly worthy of another Premier League after his side suffered relegation, and one of the newly-promoted sides, such as Leicester, would make sense.

Gustavo Hamer's English football stats, as per transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Sheffield United 38 5 7 Coventry City 132 19 24

Although he would lack the height of Ndidi in midfield, he would absolutely make up for it with his neat dribbling and creative instincts. If the Foxes were to keep Harry Winks as the sole defensive midfielder, and have Hamer and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall just in front of him, they would be looking at a hugely exciting midfield trio going into next season.

The Dutchman has played just one season of Premier League football, but shone in a rather poor Sheffield United side, so he would be more than capable of stepping into Leicester's midfield.

Ben Sheaf

Another player whose value should not be too high for Leicester given his Championship status is Coventry's Ben Sheaf. The defensive midfielder has come on leaps and bounds this season, and has really stood out when it mattered most for the Sky Blues.

Sheaf wore the captain's armband on a number of occasions for Coventry this season, including that famous FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Manchester United. The 26-year-old possess all the defensive and passing qualities that Leicester will lose upon Ndidi's departure, so he appears to be the ideal like-for-like solution.

Sheaf started his career at Arsenal, but has since proven himself in the EFL and is now ready for his first move back to the Premier League. Newly-promoted Leicester seems an the perfect destination, as it will not be much of a location change for him, and his value should be comfortable enough for the Foxes, considering the alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules.

Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton may be looking for another loan move from Livepool next season in order to further his development, and a low-end Premier League side seems the right step for him. The young midfielder has spent the last two seasons gaining valuable experience in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

This season, he became a reliable asset in the middle of the park under Liam Rosenior, and scored three league goals and assisted five. Morton is a superb passer of the ball and will look to provide stability in front of the back line.

The 21-year-old is highly unlikely to get into Liverpool's first-team squad next season but has done enough to warrant some Premier League game time, so a loan move to a club like Leicester would be ideal.

Additionally, Leicester would be desperate for a solid loan move this summer as they are unable to spend big.