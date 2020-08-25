‘Deal of the summer for us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player exit

Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough has been linked with a move to Greek side Atromitos, as per journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

The 25-year-old has been completely frozen out at the City Ground over the course of the past two years, and hasn’t made an appearance for the Reds in over two-and-a-half years.

Clough – a 2017 arrival from Bolton Wanderers – scored four goals in the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign, but fell out of favour following the loan arrival of Kieran Dowell.

After re-joining Bolton Wanderers on loan in the second-half of the 2017/18 season, another loan move to League One materialised the following season, with the player joining Rochdale.

But after flattering to deceive away from the City Ground on loan, Clough now has only one year left on his contract, and a long-awaited departure could now be on the cards.

Antonis Oikonomidis claims that a move to Atromitos is an option for Clough, who will surely want to get out and earn regular game time.

Clough’s exit could lead to Sabri Lamouchi strengthening his squad even further, having already added Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor to the club on free transfers.

Here, we take a look at Clough’s potential move to Greece…

Atromitos have an English assistant coach, Steve Rutter, who was Jones from Luton’s assistant before he went to Stoke. I saw the Atromitos team at Athens airport and saw that the English guy seemed a real nurturer type. Will be good for Clough. — Adam Joe Fletcher (@FletchRed88) August 24, 2020

Is there a link with Marinakis and Atromitos? Find it interesting Clough joins the same team Vellios did, as well as the fact we played them last pre-season. — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) August 24, 2020

Good he’s never going to play in the first team anyway so it’s doing both parties a favour — Aron Redfern (@stig1966x) August 24, 2020

Cabin crew — Richard Short (@richardshortifa) August 24, 2020

Olympiakos 10 million ? — clint (@FlewittClint) August 24, 2020

Yaaaaaa — Ian Brown ⭐️⭐️ (@ianbrown10) August 24, 2020

Can’t lie, feel bad for Zach Clough, looked very promising at Bolton and looked good in his first season here just a shame he never took off. — Alex (@AO1865) August 24, 2020

Let’s hope so, needs to play for his sake and ours off the wage bill — JP (@JpnffcPrice) August 24, 2020

Deal of the summer for us! — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 24, 2020

Believe it when I see him in their shirt — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) August 24, 2020