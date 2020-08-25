Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Deal of the summer for us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential player exit

14 mins ago

Nottingham Forest midfielder Zach Clough has been linked with a move to Greek side Atromitos, as per journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

The 25-year-old has been completely frozen out at the City Ground over the course of the past two years, and hasn’t made an appearance for the Reds in over two-and-a-half years.

Clough – a 2017 arrival from Bolton Wanderers – scored four goals in the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign, but fell out of favour following the loan arrival of Kieran Dowell.

After re-joining Bolton Wanderers on loan in the second-half of the 2017/18 season, another loan move to League One materialised the following season, with the player joining Rochdale.

But after flattering to deceive away from the City Ground on loan, Clough now has only one year left on his contract, and a long-awaited departure could now be on the cards.

Antonis Oikonomidis claims that a move to Atromitos is an option for Clough, who will surely want to get out and earn regular game time.

Clough’s exit could lead to Sabri Lamouchi strengthening his squad even further, having already added Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor to the club on free transfers.

Here, we take a look at Clough’s potential move to Greece…


