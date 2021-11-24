Deal looking likely for Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa after fresh update

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has made quite the impression at Napoli so far this year, featuring 11 times for the club in the league and helping them gain a foothold at the top of the Serie A table.

After such superb showings for the Italian side, the club are now preparing to try and turn his current short-term deal into a more long-term one in January, according to Calciomercato.

He has been a solid addition to Napoli so far this campaign and the club have been that impressed, that they are now willing to part with some cash in the winter transfer window to make the arrangement more permanent.

Fulham will have been keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old during his time away and will perhaps not want to let the player go, especially with one eye on a potential return to the Premier League, where the midfielder has previously looked solid.

However, there is an agreement in place that would allow Napoli to tie up a permanent deal for him if they so wished – and it looks like that is something they will certainly consider doing in the turn of the year.

He’s been superb with the ball at his feet this campaign and has emerged as one of the brightest players in the entire league. Therefore, Napoli would not be losing much by parting with a small enough fee to sign him in the winter window (believed to be £15m) and Fulham would be able to use the money to strengthen elsewhere.

The Verdict

Anguissa has looked superb in Italy so far this season, so Napoli are now doubt desperate to tie up a deal. It’ll be a blow for Fulham to lose him but if the player himself would rather play in Serie A, then they would rather pocket the money and spend it on other areas of the team.

It could be a deal to suit both parties then. If they can get a deal done in the transfer window, it would provide the Cottagers with some additional funds that they could use to push on towards promotion.