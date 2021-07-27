Deal in progress as West Brom aim to beat Watford to transfer agreement

West Bromwich Albion currently have a deal in progress to potentially bring Okay Yokuslu back to the club, as per a recent report by Spanish publication AS.

The 27-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder is currently back in Spain with his parent club after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies in the Premier League.

It is said in the report that Yokuslu is keen on a return to the Hawthorns this summer, with Albion working hard to get a deal done.

The Turkish midfielder is also of interest to Watford, who are willing to offer him a second crack in the top flight after gaining promotion last term.

Celta Vigo are said to be desperate to sell the midfielder in order to raise funds for new players, with the Spanish side said to be looking for a fee of £4.2 million for the Turkey international.

Yokuslu made 16 appearances for West Brom last term.

The Verdict

It is clear that Valerien Ismael views the midfield as a problem position for the Baggies and I think Yokuslu would be a great addition at Championship level.

He obviously knows the club well from his previous spell in the Midlands and is the type of player that would compliment the skill set of Alex Mowatt nicely in the centre of the park.

One issue surrounding this deal could be the transfer fee that has been quoted, whilst Watford’s apparent interest in the 27-year-old is also sure to cause concern at the Hawthorns.

However if the player himself is keen on a return to the club, I certainly think that Albion will be growing in confidence that they can get this deal over the line as negotiations continue to progress.

If Ismael and co can get this one done, it’ll represent another great bit of business by West Brom this summer.