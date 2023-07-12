Rasmus Kristensen is closing in on a loan move from Leeds United to AS Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano recently had reported that the 26-year-old has agreed personal terms with Roma and that a deal with the Serie A side is said to be advancing.

Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he is now thought to be on the verge of a loan move to the Italian giants.

Kristensen is one of many senior players in the Whites' squad that are not going to be playing second tier football next season, likely to be subject to strong interest from clubs in major European leagues, especially for those with reputation at international level, such as the Danish international.

He has 15 caps for his country, as well as playing 30 games for Leeds last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist as well.

For Denmark, he has mostly taken a right-wing-back berth, but operated predominantly at right-back and briefly as a right-sided centre-back for the Whites last season, across three separate managers.

Leeds have already seen first-team players leave this summer, with Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Brenden Aaronson all finding new pastures. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have seen their contracts expire as well, with Rodrigo and Marc Roca also on the verge of moves, too.

What's the latest on Kristensen's move from Leeds to Roma?

Fabrizio Romano has said that a deal is now in place with Jose Mourinho's side and Leeds, with Kristensen set to join the Serie A side on loan.

Romano took to Twitter for his latest update, he said: "AS Roma are set to sign Rasmus Kristensen, deal in place with Leeds United. Loan until June 2024 agreed on player and clubs side.

"Kristensen will follow Llorente as new Roma signing... coming from Leeds."

Gianluca Di Marzio claimed yesterday that the move was "now closer", with the player about to join on a straight loan with no buy option in the contract.

Gazzetta Dello Sport have claimed his arrival from Leeds is "a matter of days if not hours" now. The terms of the agreement were simpler to iron out, given that there is no buy-clause.

Is Leeds losing Kristensen to Roma a blow?

If the club are intent on retaining Cody Drameh and playing him in a larger capacity, then it may be in their best interests to get a higher earner off the wage bill, such as Kristensen.

The West Yorkshire outfit also have Luke Ayling as well and appear to be well stocked at right-back, paving the way for Kristensen to depart without needing a replacement to be signed.

Kristensen hasn't been a successful signing for Leeds, who may be minded to give Drameh more first-team opportunities, such has been the quality of his performance at Championship level over the last two years at Luton Town and Cardiff City.

Leeds can afford to lose some players this summer and the Dane is one of those that isn't a major blow to see depart.