Deal for Nottingham Forest man ‘could happen quickly’

A loan move for Nottingham Forest teenager Brennan Johnson could happen quickly with Lincoln City keen to land the attacking midfielder, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

The Reds have been very busy in the transfer window this summer, making 11 signings already with other players continuing to be linked.

That business will likely have a knock-on effect and mean that there will be some City Ground departures before the window shuts in a few weeks’ time.

It seems Brennan may be one of those as Taylor has reported that the highly-regarded midfielder is a loan target of Lincoln.

The 19-year-old has been on the bench in recent weeks but the prospect of regular first-team football and the bloated squad may mean Forest are open to the deal.

It is understood that the move could happen quickly.

A product of the East Midlands club’s academy system, Brennan was handed his first-team debut by Sabri Lamouchi last season.

He made eight appearances in total last term and has been an unused substitute for Forest’s first two Championship games of the season.

The Verdict

Brennan looks a really bright prospect and has really impressed me when Lamouchi has given him a chance with the senior side.

He’s been called up to the Wales senior squad already, which is a signpost of his quality, but with the number of new players the Reds have signed this summer, this looks the right move for me.

The Reds have had success loaning players to Lincoln in the past, while a season of regular football in League One could be fantastic for Brennan’s development and be massive for his confidence as well.