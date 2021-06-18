Deal for Dutchman to be completed? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Swansea City in the next few weeks

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League by a whisker last season, Steve Cooper will be preparing for the start of the 2021/22 campaign where he hopes his Swansea side will be able to go one step further.

The Welsh club have already suffered a big but expected blow in the last fortnight, with Andre Ayew leaving the club on the expiry of his deal, which in all fairness will go a long way in relieving pressure off their wage bill.

Left back Declan John and Scottish winger Barrie McKay were the two other notable names to leave the Liberty Stadium for free, with the former signing for Bolton Wanderers on a permanent deal.

Steve Cooper has made his first signing of the summer though, signing 19-year-old forward Kyle Joseph from Wigan Athletic and he is likely to be the first of numerous arrivals in Wales during the window.

With this in mind and more potential departures on the horizon, let’s take a look at two developments we could see at Swansea in the next few months.

Piroe set to link up with Swans

According to a report from Wales Online on Monday, the Swans have agreed a fee in the region of £1m with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven for striker Joel Piroe.

However, the outlet also states the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union last year is causing complications in terms of getting Piroe a work permit, with the 21-year-old currently on holiday.

This could mean the move is delayed by a week or two, although the Swans probably wouldn’t have spent so much energy trying to acquire the forward if they felt they couldn’t get this deal over the line.

If the correct paperwork is sorted out for the forward to come to England, it will then be down to the player and his agent to negotiate a wage package. However, with Piroe likely to get more playing time at the Liberty Stadium, this move would be hard to turn down.

Dhanda to secure move to Belgium?

Belgian side Anderlecht have made an approach for attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old made 26 appearances for the Swans last season and with just one year left on his contract, Steve Cooper may decide to cash in on him now to avoid losing him for free next summer.

As per the Sky Sports report, a new contract was offered to the Englishman in January but the deal has yet to be signed thus far – and with Anderlecht plotting a move for him – he could be even more reluctant to put pen to paper now.

Former Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, who was released by the Bees last summer, is a potential replacement the Welsh side could explore if Dhanda heads to Belgium and could be a shrewd bit of business on a free transfer.