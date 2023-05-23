Having had to settle for yet another runners-up finish behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are set to rebuild this summer under Mick Beale, and that means getting rid of some of their very successful players from over the years.Alfredo Morelos is one player that has been long-serving at Ibrox that is exiting the club, and also on the way out is Ryan Kent.Kent has played 218 games in all competitions for the Gers and scored 33 goals, but his time at Ibrox has come to a close and clubs south of the border have been taking a keen interest in his availability.What is the latest on Ryan Kent's future?

As widely expected in the last few weeks, Kent was confirmed as departing Rangers on Tuesday afternoon when the club released their retained list to the public.

Burnley were reported to have offered Kent a deal back in April after their place in next season's Premier League was confirmed, but they were battling with Turkish giants Fenerbahce according to multiple reports.

Claims a couple of weeks ago that Kent had agreed a deal with the Istanbul club were believed to be wide of the mark, and more recently Sheffield United - promoted alongside Burnley this season - are also keen on signing the winger, according to TEAMtalk.

Everton and Leeds United can also be added to that list of admirers per TEAMtalk's report, but it appears now that Kent's decision on his future has been made.

According to reputable Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Kent joining Fenerbahce is as good as a done deal without official confirmation from the club, as it appears that Burnley and Sheffield United have both lost out in the race to bolster their squad with a player that has played in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for Rangers.

Is missing out on Ryan Kent a big blow for Burnley/Sheffield United?

When you look at Kent's last few years, he hasn't particular recorded outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists at Scottish Premiership level, which is perceived to be weaker overall than the Championship.

So when you look at it from that angle then you could say Burnley and Sheffield United would not be missing out on much, but in Rangers' run to the Europa League final in 2022 Kent was a big danger against some good clubs.

With his pace and direct dribbling, he can be a threat to a lot of full-backs and Burnley do need to add to their wide options this summer, so he would have been a good signing on a free transfer.

Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom do not play with wingers though, so unless he's changing his system then that is a move that would've made little sense whatsoever.