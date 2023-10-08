Highlights Wayne Rooney is set to join Birmingham City as their new manager, replacing John Eustace.

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to join Birmingham City and replace John Eustace at St Andrew's.

The Blues have had a fine start to the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and Eustace has won a lot of plaudits for the work he has done at the club.

Indeed, the form Blues have enjoyed has seen speculation swirl around his future and it could well be the case he moves on to a new job in the near future.

That said, Blues have obviously been on the lookout for a replacement for him and it looks as though they have found one in the shape of former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney leaves DC United

The ex-Manchester United forward was last working for DC United in the United States but he has recently parted company with the club, and he is heading back to the United Kingdom.

A statement from DC United CEO and Co-Chairman Jason Levien read:

"We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time.

"This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this.

"We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation’s Capital, first as a D.C. United player and captain and most recently as our coach.

"He remains an important part of the D.C. United family and a valued and cherished friend."

Wayne Rooney to Birmingham is 'done'

Indeed, in light of this news, it looks as though his switch to Birmingham is full steam ahead with Aaron Paul reporting on Twitter:

Rooney last managed in England at Derby County, where he won plaudits for the results he got with the Rams despite very trying circumstances as the future of the club hung in the balance.

It's not as chaotic at Birmingham - especially since the likes of Tom Brady arrived - and he'll surely be relishing the prospect of picking up the good work of Eustace and trying to build on it, as the Blues hope for some years of sustained stability and progression, rather than some of the rather eccentric behaviour we have seen there of late.

As for Eustace, it remains to be seen exactly where he ends up but he has several suitors in the game at the moment and wherever he lands he will be hoping that his stock will only continue to rise.

He will be thanked for the work he has done at the Midlands club, too, and now it appears that the Rooney era is set to begin in the blue half of the Second City.