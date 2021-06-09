Deal agreed as West Brom take key step toward appointing Sam Allardyce replacement

David Wagner has agreed a deal to become the new West Bromwich Albion manager, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The former Huddersfield Town boss has been out of a job since leaving Schalke in September 2020 but is now close to a return to management after Albion owner Guochuan Lai vetoed the appointment of Chris Wilder.

It’s been nearly a month since Sam Allardyce stepped down and it now seems as though the arrival of his replacement is close.

Wilder, who has long been the frontrunner, is understood to have had the full backing of the Baggies board but Lai blocked his appointment due to the 53-year-old’s previous issues with the Blades hierarchy and Wagner is now set to take charge.

O’Rourke has reported that the German coach has agreed a deal to become the West Midlands club’s new boss.

Additionally, the Express & Star has revealed that interviews concluded over the weekend and Wagner impressed the club most.

The 49-year-old coach does have an excellent record in the Championship, having helped the Terriers to what was a shock promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

The Verdict

What a turn of events this has been. It seems Wagner has now agreed a deal to become Allardyce’s permanent replacement despite Wilder looking the likely candidate over the last few weeks.

The German’s appointment is likely to draw some controversy given his disastrous spell at Schalke but Albion fans can take heart from his experience securing promotion with Huddersfield.

He will have much more resources at the Hawthorns next season and his high-tempo pressing football may be a refreshing change from Allardyce’s pragmatic style.

If things don’t go to plan, however, you’d imagine the supporters will be keen to hold the club to account given the other options they’ve been linked with.