Queens Park Rangers are set to make their first signing of the summer transfer window - and it's a player that is well-known to R's supporters already.

The Hoops need to strengthen their squad drastically after a disastrous 2022-23 season which saw them go from top of the Championship table in October to struggling in a relegation battle a few months later.

Club icon Gareth Ainsworth managed to pick up some crucial wins late in in the campaign to secure the club's second tier status for another year, but there could be some significant departures from his squad in the coming weeks and months.

Rob Dickie has already departed for divisional rivals Bristol City, and both Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes are going into the final 12 months of their contracts, meaning they could also be cashed in on.

The departures of Willock and Dykes would leave Ainsworth very short in attack, but he's on the verge of finalising an addition in that area.

According to a report from Football Insider, Paul Smyth is set to return to the club just two years after he made an exit from Loftus Road when his contract expired in 2021.

The 25-year-old has been plying his trade for Leyton Orient in League Two since then, and after scoring 10 goals for the O's in 2022-23 as they won the fourth tier title, he is set for another crack at the Championship as he has agreed to re-sign for the R's.

How much is Paul Smyth set to cost QPR?

Absolutely nothing.

Smyth's two-year deal with Orient will come to an end on June 30, and because he's not under the age of 24, the O's are not due any compensation for his exit.

Orient of course have offered Smyth fresh terms to try and extend his stay at Brisbane Road, but it appears that they have been powerless to stop Smyth from having a second crack at a career with the Hoops.

Is Paul Smyth a good signing for QPR?

Time will tell as to whether Smyth can step up to the Championship at the age of 25 and make a success of himself, but perhaps he wasn't quite cut out for it a few years ago in his first stint at the club.

He racked up 23 appearances for the R's but the majority were as a youngster, so it would be unfair to write him off already off the back of that.

Most importantly, Gareth Ainsworth already knows what Smyth will bring to the table having managed him during a loan spell at Wycombe - he does offer pace and creativity and also versatility in a number of attacking positions.

On a free transfer there's very little risk whatsoever on this for QPR, but he can't be the only attacking addition this summer if the club want to be competitive in the Championship.