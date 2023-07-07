Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has agreed a deal to join Leyton Orient on a season-long loan.

Who is Sol Brynn?

The 22-year-old has been with Boro since he was a kid, progressing through the academy. But, he is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, with his experience in football so far coming out on loan.

After spells with Darlington and Queen of the South, Brynn joined Swindon Town in League Two last season, and whilst it wasn’t the campaign the team wanted as they finished in mid-table, it was a valuable time for the stopper, who excelled.

Brynn played in every game for the Robins, keeping 13 clean sheets, and his performances saw him named as Player of the Year at Swindon.

With Boro’s number one from last season, Zack Steffen, returning to Manchester City after his loan spell, it was going to be interesting to see what plans Michael Carrick had for Brynn.

That has become clear now though, as Football Insider revealed that a deal has been agreed with Leyton Orient that will see the youngster join the Londoners as they prepare for life in League One following promotion.

Brynn signed a new deal with Boro in May, meaning he is now contracted to the Teesside outfit until the summer of 2026, but it has been decided another loan is the best next step for his development.

He will link up with Richie Wellens' side in the coming days once the move is finalised, and he could be in line to make his debut for the club for their League One opener at Charlton on August 5.

What does this mean for Middlesbrough?

The fact Brynn is closing in on a temporary move away now is because Boro have made progress on improving the goalkeeping department.

As mentioned, with Steffen’s exit it was always going to be an area that Carrick needed to address, and it seems they have done just that.

It is thought that Australian Tom Glover is set to join after his deal with Melbourne City expired, whilst Boro have also agreed a fee with QPR for their number one Seny Dieng, who will seemingly come in as first-choice for Carrick.

Does Sol Brynn have a future with Middlesbrough?

With Glover only 25, and Dieng 28, Boro are bringing in two keepers who still have a lot to offer, so it’s going to be very difficult for Brynn to get in the team, even in the years to come.

All the keeper can do now though is focus on Leyton Orient, and it will be a great chance for him to play week in, week out, with the O’s having seen Lawrence Vigouroux move to Burnley.

So, for the short-term, it’s a deal that definitely suits all parties, and Brynn will be keen to show what he can do at a higher level after his impressive displays with Swindon in League Two last season.

Meanwhile, Boro are close to bringing in two talented keepers, and they will then assess Brynn in 12 months time to see if he has progressed in the way they would’ve hoped.