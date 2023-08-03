Highlights Leeds United are considering offering Sam Byram a contract after his trial, with his performance and fitness positive so far.

Byram's versatility as a full-back on both sides and his familiarity with Leeds and manager Daniel Farke make him an attractive option.

Leeds may be cautious due to Byram's age, injury history, and wage demands, and will likely assess him further before making a decision.

Leeds United are weighing up offering Sam Byram a deal at Elland Road.

The Whites have taken their former right-back on trial as they weigh up whether to sign the former Norwich City player on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old is a well-known player to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee which was just shy of £4 million.

The 29-year-old is back with the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich.

After a promising early start to his footballing career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s trajectory as a player didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for West Hm and signed for the Canaries in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stint, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

His deal expired in the summer, and it was always likely that he would be moved on, which proved to be the case, as Byram was released as part of a big clear-out by the Canaries.

He has since linked up with the Whites to maintain fitness, but has been heavily involved as part of their pre-season plans so far, mainly making appearances from the bench in Leeds' recent outings.

What's the latest with Sam Byram and Leeds?

Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post has explained that there is a distinct possibility that the 29-year-old is handed a deal this summer, he wrote: "The YEP understands Byram has impressed at Thorp Arch, displaying positive signs on and off the pitch, and so far has not experienced any injury problems from training with the squad, or in the aftermath of Leeds’ pre-season matches."

However, the decision could drag on through the summer, but if Leeds wish to play him in their first game on Sunday, then they have a deadline of tomorrow, he added: "With Leeds’ first competitive game of the season fast approaching, Byram would need to be registered by this Friday, August 4 in order to be eligible.

"Leeds are in no rush to make a decision on Byram, though, as his free agent status means the club can feasibly wait until the end of the transfer window which would allow medical and coaching staff to assess the defender over an extended period."

Donnohue has implied that the Whites won't rush the decision, given his patchy injury record, meaning it is possible they will assess him over the course of the next month, he continued: "Byram’s fitness is set to be a key factor in whether he will be offered a contract or not. If he is able to demonstrate a durability that convinces head of medicine and performance Rob Price and manager Daniel Farke that he could cope with the rigours of Championship football, it is possible Leeds will offer terms."

Should Leeds give Byram a new deal?

He could be worth a chance on a short-term deal on a reduced wage, given that he can operate as a full-back on both sides, and is someone who should settle into life at Leeds easily.

That versatility can help, especially considering that Leeds need more options at left-back currently. He also has connections to West Yorkshire, and crucially, he is a player Farke knows well. The fact he has had Byram on trial means he values him as a player and a character, which is important.

However, Leeds may be put off by his age, injury record, and wage demands, so they may be doing the right thing in wanting him to prove himself further with the club, instead of rushing and signing him prior to tomorrow's deadline.