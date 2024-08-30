There are conflicting reports surrounding Stoke City’s move to sign Luke Cundle from Wolves for a second time.

According to Alan Nixon, the Potters are set to re-sign the midfielder after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club.

Steven Schumacher is keen to bolster his side following the departure of Lewis Baker to Blackburn Rovers.

Cundle initially joined Schumacher’s team on loan when he was manager of Plymouth Argyle last summer.

He made the switch to Stoke alongside the coach last January, playing 16 times in the Championship with the club as they finished 17th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Luke Cundle - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Stoke City 16 (11) 2 (2) Plymouth Argyle 24 (13) 3 (5)

Luke Cundle transfer latest

Stoke have made nine signings already this summer, and are looking to add a 10th before the 11pm deadline this evening.

However, it has been reported by the Stoke Sentinel that a move for Cundle is far from guaranteed.

While the deal may still go through by the end of the night, it is understood that an agreement is unlikely at this stage.

Three of the team’s five loan spots have been taken already, with Andrew Moran, Ashley Phillips and Lewis Koumas arriving from Brighton, Tottenham and Liverpool.

It was reported that Wolves have agreed for Cundle to rejoin Stoke, with the club searching for a replacement for Baker following his move to Ewood Park earlier this week.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to earn consistent minutes in the Championship as he continues his development.

But it remains to be seen whether the two clubs have enough time left in the transfer window to ensure that the deal gets over the line.

Schumacher is clearly a fan of the player given he signed him at both Plymouth and Stoke last season, playing a total 40 times in the Championship between the two stints, contributing five goals and seven assists.

Stoke City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Along with the three loan signings, Stoke have also made six permanent additions to the team this summer.

Ben Gibson joined the Potters as a free agent following his departure from Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Bosun Lawal, Sam Gallagher, Eric-Junior Bocat, Viktor Johansson and Wiktor Gromek have all arrived on a permanent basis.

Stoke have earned three points from their opening three league games so far this season, and sit 17th in the table ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

Cundle deal would make sense for Stoke

A move for Cundle again would make a lot of sense for Stoke given the impression he made during his loan spell with the team last year.

It will be tight on time to get a deal over the line, hence the doubt over the likelihood of it being completed this evening.

But if they can seal a move for Cundle then that should make up for the sudden departure of Baker to Blackburn.

Schumacher is clearly a fan of the player as well, so a move back to the Potters could be what he needs to continue developing at this stage of his career.