Sunderland's play-off ambitions took yet another hit on Tuesday evening as they 1-0 to Leicester City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats suffered their fifth consecutive Championship defeat in the East Midlands, scoring just twice in that time as they continued to struggle without their top scorer, Jack Clarke.

Now under the management of interim manager Mike Dodds following Michael Beale's sacking last month, Sunderland are drifting further away for the battle for the top six, and their challenged won't be helped without the presence of Clarke.

Don Goodman issues Sunderland play-off verdict

The Black Cats could do with a striker like Don Goodman within their ranks of late, with the former Sunderland man scoring 40 goals across his three-year spell in the North East between 1991 and 1994.

However, the 57-year-old believes the problems with his former side's recent form runs deeper than the injury to Clarke.

Goodman pinpointed the sacking of Tony Mowbray as a major turning point in their season, explaining that Sunderland will already be going back to the drawing board for yet another season in the Championship.

"I think their play-off chances were dead in the water if I'm honest with you,"Goodman told King Casino Bonus.

"I just think the minute they got rid of Tony Mowbray, I feared the worst because when you're tunneling along nicely, and you lose your manager, it's usually because he's been courted by a club higher up the food chain, and you wish him well, you thank him for everything he has done for you, and then you wish him luck.

"When a manager is removed from his job when things are going well, you're a genuine play-off contender, and you're playing some of the best football in the Championship, as a player you kind of don't understand it and it's hard to get your head around, but you're a professional and you have to get on with it.

"The players have been getting on with it - Michael Beale came through the door, it wasn't a popular appointment.

"So straight away there is negative energy around the place, on social media, and from the fans and people not understanding why Tony Mowbray has gone, and Michael Beale has come in.

"It was just all negative, and it didn't work out for Michael Beale, unfortunately for him. You look at them now, they have lost five in a row, they are 10 points off the play-offs with 10 games to go.

"With or without Jack Clarke, I don't think they are going to do it.

"Anyone can lose to Leicester. They lost to Leicester last night, but in those five defeats they have lost to Huddersfield, Birmingham and Swansea, and they are really damaging results, with respect to those teams, if you are chasing a play-off spot.

"It's back to the drawing board for Sunderland, but it's not going to be their season this season, I don't think."

Jack Clarke injury latest

It is no coincidence that Clarke's absence from the side has contributed somewhat to their recent league form, especially in front of goal.

Of course, nobody is blaming Dodds for the current predicament, as he inherited a club in a mess, whilst he hasn’t been helped by an injury to his top scorer.

The winger has been superb for Sunderland this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances, but an ankle ligament injury means he has missed the past two games, and he will be out for potentially another five weeks, by which time the Black Cats may be all but out of the race for a top six position.

Sunderland have relied heavily on the 23-year-old's goals this term, despite investing in the forward department in both the summer and January windows.

The likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo, Mason Burstow and Romaine Mundle were all brought to the North East to inject that firepower into the side, but have ultimately failed to deliver.

Sunderland's attacking players stats this season Name Apps Goals Assists Mins per goal JACK CLARKE 35 15 4 203 Jobe Bellingham 37 5 1 571 Nazariy Rusyn 21 2 1 423 Bradley Dack 13 1 1 517 Mason Burstow 18 1 1 825 Luis Semedo 8 0 0 N/A Romaine Mundle 6 0 0 N/A Stats Correct As Of March 6, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

It has proved in recent weeks that Sunderland are finding it difficult coping without their talisman, and failure to achieve a play-off place will only increase interest in Clarke, with the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace among the clubs credited with an interest in his services.