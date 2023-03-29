International streaming service DAZN have made a significant offer to take over the rights to broadcast EFL coverage from the 2024-25 season, according to iNews.

The rights to show Football League coverage from a year-and-a-half's time is currently up for grabs, with live coverage being exclusive to Sky Sports since 2012 after the BBC decided to stop showing their limited amount of matches in their contract.

However, Sky Sports could have their biggest challenge to the rights yet as not only Viaplay are rivalling them but DAZN are wanting to get into British football and have put their offer in to the EFL.

And it is thought that if DAZN were to be successful, the 3pm media blackout, which bans British matches from being broadcast live on television or being streamed in the UK, would essentially be ended as they are proposing streaming every single match for each club regardless of the time.

It is reported that DAZN believe their offer will close the gap between Championship and Premier League clubs when it comes to revenue and will pitch to current EFL outfits that the current Sky Sports model they are getting is 'underexposing' them.

DAZN also reportedly want to introduce a live show which would see every single goal go in on a Saturday afternoon, much akin to NFL's 'Redzone', as part of their package and would be open to partnering with another broadcaster to show matches in prime-time slots.

The Verdict

This could potentially be game-changing for EFL clubs.

Yes, there is an argument to be had that the 3pm blackout is there for a reason and this deal could potentially drive fans away from stadiums and into their living rooms, but DAZN are a powerhouse and could potentially offer the money that clubs in League One and Two need, as well as the Championship of course.

There will of course be skepticism because of the big offer ITV put in back in the early 2000's for EFL rights which eventually saw the company collapse and in-turn some football clubs went into administration, but times have changed since then.

Sky Sports will no doubt make a fresh play for the rights and some clubs may argue that it is better the devil you know when it comes to sticking with them, but depending on how much money DAZN are putting on the table, it could really shift the landscape in English football.