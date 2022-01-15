Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Days ruined’, ‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Swansea fans react as significant player departure looms

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Swansea City are set to lose a key player in the January transfer window as Jake Bidwell’s departure is looming.

The 28-year-old signed for the Swans in 2019 from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer and has given two-and-a-half years service to the Welsh side.

Having been the club’s first-choice left-back since his arrival, Bidwell is set to seek a new challenge as he’s closing in on a transfer to fellow Championship side Coventry City.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28

Matt Grimes

And the Sky Blues could have a bargain on their hands as there’s set to be no transfer fee to be paid to Russell Martin’s side, with Bidwell out of contract at the end of the season.

Bidwell is set to compete with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen for the rest of the season for a place in the starting 11 when he signs his ‘long-term contract’ at the CBS Arena, with Mark Robins’ side beating off competition from Birmingham City for his signature.

Swansea though are losing a key player and fans have been reacting to the news that Bidwell will soon be departing the Swansea.com stadium.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Days ruined’, ‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Swansea fans react as significant player departure looms

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: