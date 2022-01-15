‘Days ruined’, ‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Swansea fans react as significant player departure looms

Swansea City are set to lose a key player in the January transfer window as Jake Bidwell’s departure is looming.

The 28-year-old signed for the Swans in 2019 from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer and has given two-and-a-half years service to the Welsh side.

Having been the club’s first-choice left-back since his arrival, Bidwell is set to seek a new challenge as he’s closing in on a transfer to fellow Championship side Coventry City.

And the Sky Blues could have a bargain on their hands as there’s set to be no transfer fee to be paid to Russell Martin’s side, with Bidwell out of contract at the end of the season.

Bidwell is set to compete with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen for the rest of the season for a place in the starting 11 when he signs his ‘long-term contract’ at the CBS Arena, with Mark Robins’ side beating off competition from Birmingham City for his signature.

Swansea though are losing a key player and fans have been reacting to the news that Bidwell will soon be departing the Swansea.com stadium.

Sad to see him go as he’s a decent enough player but if it means we can sign more players and free up wages to sign better players that Russ what’s then I’m all for it. https://t.co/3dXknfQjN7 — Haylz 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HayleyJones1987) January 15, 2022

How we letting one of our best and more consistent defenders leave. Added a couple goals to his game this season too. Hopefully he’s replaced https://t.co/YzSwtVRrzO — Lewis (@lewis_lloyd98) January 15, 2022

Actually a decent player in the last two years, good luck to him https://t.co/RrFEKxi9TK — 🦢🦢🦢 (@ScfcEthan) January 15, 2022

More wages off. Massive this. Hopefully a few more to come. Then we’ll have some room to bring players in. https://t.co/C4pLkIphPt — Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) January 15, 2022

Bit gutted on this one, think we look so much better defensively with him in lwb over manning + manning is one of our better cbs as of now https://t.co/ekmaMjXnGH — Daniel Day-Hughes (@Hughes96x) January 15, 2022

This makes no sense at all https://t.co/VPt8jCaTTg — Rhys Palmer (@rhyspalmer) January 15, 2022

Overall been decent for us, wish him well. https://t.co/zH9Q3lZSMx — dave (@scfcdavies) January 15, 2022