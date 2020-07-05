‘Days are numbered’ – These West Brom fans issue bleak outlook on future of 30-y/o

West Brom picked up a crucial three points against Hull City this afternoon to move five points clear of third-placed Brentford in the race for automatic promotion.

So, it was a good day for the Baggies but one negative was that left-back Kieran Gibbs was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The former England international has suffered with injuries throughout his career and fitness problems have restricted him to just 14 appearances in the league for Albion this season.

Whilst there has been no official update, a hamstring issue would surely end Gibbs’ campaign and it would mean he can’t play a part in the promotion push.

As you would expect, this update was hugely frustrating for the Albion fans who recognise that the 30-year-old is a top player at this level when he is available but they are worried with how frequently he picks up problems.

Here we look at some of the comments…

I love Gibbs to bits, what a player he is. Injury’s let him down. #WBA — Josh (@JoshhWBA) July 5, 2020

That's #Gibbs season done 🤦🏾‍♂️ Man is made of glass this season #WBA ⚽️ — Michael Bromfield (@MichaelBromfi11) July 5, 2020

I think Gibbs days are numbered at the Albion. Just too fragile #wba — Baggies Gibraltar (@BaggiesBurger) July 5, 2020

Or again. Whatever Division we aim up in, you can’t have a first choice full back who is only fit to play less than a third of the season — Stevel Knievel (@stevel_knievel) July 5, 2020

He's had a wretched time with injuries. Relieved we have Townsend available. — John Wilson (@johndwilson) July 5, 2020

Shock horror — Skel (@L_SK3LDON) July 5, 2020

Made of crisps — Chris WBA クリスさん (@ichigo_200) July 5, 2020