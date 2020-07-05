Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Days are numbered’ – These West Brom fans issue bleak outlook on future of 30-y/o

Published

2 mins ago

on

West Brom picked up a crucial three points against Hull City this afternoon to move five points clear of third-placed Brentford in the race for automatic promotion.

So, it was a good day for the Baggies but one negative was that left-back Kieran Gibbs was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

The former England international has suffered with injuries throughout his career and fitness problems have restricted him to just 14 appearances in the league for Albion this season.

Whilst there has been no official update, a hamstring issue would surely end Gibbs’ campaign and it would mean he can’t play a part in the promotion push.

As you would expect, this update was hugely frustrating for the Albion fans who recognise that the 30-year-old is a top player at this level when he is available but they are worried with how frequently he picks up problems.

Here we look at some of the comments…


