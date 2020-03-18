‘Daylight robbery’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on Filip Krovinovic debate amid transfer update

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Filip Krovinovic could cost around €10m if West Brom wish to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.

The 24-year-old – particularly in the second-half of the campaign – has been a key player for Slaven Bilic’s side since joining on loan from Benfica in the summer.

Operating in a slightly deeper role, the Croatian has thrived under Bilic, chipping in with two goals and two assists across 34 appearances in all competitions this term.

It’s his overall game that makes him such a useful player for Albion, and along with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Romaine Sawyers, he has helped the midfield tick on a weekly basis.

Can you get full marks on this Albion quiz?

1 of 14 What year did Kieran Gibbs join? 2015 2016 2017 2018

It is claimed that Krovinovic is “unlikely” to make his mark back in Portugal this season, and A Bola, via Sport Witness, claim that the midfielder could cost around €10m this summer.

Should Albion wish to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal, then the fee seems rather generous, considering his age, potential, and the way in which he’s settled into life at the Hawthorns.

Here, we take a look at whether Albion fans think that that is a decent price for Krovinovic…

Not a steal. It sounds just about right — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) March 18, 2020

Do the deal — Lee Johnson (@TDarklighter) March 15, 2020

I’d take him for 10 that’s a steal for him — baileyw222 (@WhitehouBailey) March 15, 2020

All day, every day — Nathan (@NathanLxxe) March 15, 2020

100% !!!! — Russell Bache (@Bambino_Russ) March 15, 2020

Pereira and Krov for under £20m?? No brainer — Jámes (@QuiGon__Jim) March 15, 2020