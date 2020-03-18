Sky Bet Championship
‘Daylight robbery’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on Filip Krovinovic debate amid transfer update
According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Filip Krovinovic could cost around €10m if West Brom wish to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.
The 24-year-old – particularly in the second-half of the campaign – has been a key player for Slaven Bilic’s side since joining on loan from Benfica in the summer.
Operating in a slightly deeper role, the Croatian has thrived under Bilic, chipping in with two goals and two assists across 34 appearances in all competitions this term.
It’s his overall game that makes him such a useful player for Albion, and along with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Romaine Sawyers, he has helped the midfield tick on a weekly basis.
Can you get full marks on this Albion quiz?
It is claimed that Krovinovic is “unlikely” to make his mark back in Portugal this season, and A Bola, via Sport Witness, claim that the midfielder could cost around €10m this summer.
Should Albion wish to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal, then the fee seems rather generous, considering his age, potential, and the way in which he’s settled into life at the Hawthorns.
Here, we take a look at whether Albion fans think that that is a decent price for Krovinovic…
Not a steal. It sounds just about right
— G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) March 18, 2020
Daylight robbery 🤤😍 https://t.co/WePquIBPLJ
— Bradley Walker (@brxd_w17) March 18, 2020
Do the deal
— Lee Johnson (@TDarklighter) March 15, 2020
I’d take him for 10 that’s a steal for him
— baileyw222 (@WhitehouBailey) March 15, 2020
All day, every day
— Nathan (@NathanLxxe) March 15, 2020
100% !!!!
— Russell Bache (@Bambino_Russ) March 15, 2020
Pereira and Krov for under £20m?? No brainer
— Jámes (@QuiGon__Jim) March 15, 2020