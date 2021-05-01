Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Dawson’s farewell?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as team news emerges

Published

5 mins ago

on

Chris Hughton has named only one change to his Nottingham Forest side ahead of today’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The change sees Anthony Knockaert replace Luke Freeman on the right-hand side, with the latter out for the remainder of the season through injury.

But there is also a surprise inclusion on the bench, with Michael Dawson being named in the matchday squad for the first time since the last time these two sides met in December.

Dawson hasn’t made a single appearance for the Reds this season and has appeared on Sky Sports’ punditry in recent weeks.

But the 37-year-old is back in the squad today, with Tobias Figueiredo missing out of the squad.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for Dawson, who is out of contract at the end of the season. A coaching role could be in the offing, but there is a possibility that he will leave the club entirely.

Here, we look at Nottingham Forest fans’ reactions to this surprise inclusion…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dawson’s farewell?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as team news emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: