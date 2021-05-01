‘Dawson’s farewell?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as team news emerges

Chris Hughton has named only one change to his Nottingham Forest side ahead of today’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The change sees Anthony Knockaert replace Luke Freeman on the right-hand side, with the latter out for the remainder of the season through injury.

But there is also a surprise inclusion on the bench, with Michael Dawson being named in the matchday squad for the first time since the last time these two sides met in December.

Dawson hasn’t made a single appearance for the Reds this season and has appeared on Sky Sports’ punditry in recent weeks.

But the 37-year-old is back in the squad today, with Tobias Figueiredo missing out of the squad.

It remains to be seen what lies in store for Dawson, who is out of contract at the end of the season. A coaching role could be in the offing, but there is a possibility that he will leave the club entirely.

Here, we look at Nottingham Forest fans’ reactions to this surprise inclusion…

Dawson’s farewell? — Shaun Murray (@shaunmurray71) May 1, 2021

Play Dawson upfront ffs — Joseph Bradford (@gingerjoseph200) May 1, 2021

Agent Dawson primed ready to go in case we screw this up https://t.co/7qbxCck0AA — Liampsmith91 (@liampsmith91) May 1, 2021

#NFFC team news. Dawson on the bench! Forest: Samba; Christie, Worrall, McKenna, Ribeiro; Yates, Garner; Knockaert, Cafu, Krovinovic; Grabban (c) Subs: Smith, Mbe Soh, Colback, Bong, Jenkinson, Mighten, Dawson, Murray, Taylor — Simpsons NFFC (@SimpsonsNffc) May 1, 2021

Michael Dawson this season Nottingham Forest bench apperances- 9 Sky Sports appearences- 15 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/mcWqtSRWdF — Sabri Lamouchi (@SabriLamouchi11) May 1, 2021

Ideal game for a few of the younger ones to have played. — Richard Short 💙 (@richardshortifa) May 1, 2021