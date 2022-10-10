Dawson, Longman, worrying prediction: All the latest Hull City news

Hull City suffered a sixth loss in seven when they travelled to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The Terriers picked up their first victory under Mark Fotheringham and for that reason supporters will be feeling far more optimistic about the club’s survival hopes.

The Tigers grinded out a huge 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in midweek, but they were unable to build on that platform under caretaker manager Andy Dawson despite creating some good goalscoring opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest Hull City news…

Dawson

Andy Dawson has been giving some very strong pre and post-match interviews since stepping into the void left behind by Shota Arveladze, and the former defender was disappointed with his side’s performance at Huddersfield.

He explained why to HullLive: “It’s disappointing.

“We need to start better.

“Coming from a fantastic result and performance on Wednesday, we expected the same intensity, the same willingness to fight for everything, we didn’t get that if I’m honest with you in the first half.”

Ryan Longman

Longman, who signed on permanent terms in January, was the subject of negative chants from the Hull away following at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Dawson was quick to defend the 21-year-old when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post: “Listen, he has got our backing.

“He’s a fantastic young footballer that gives everything every day, so he has our full support.

“He will be a ‘player’, absolutely.

“He was important last year and has been important this year so far and will be important next year as well.”

Are you a true Hull City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 What year was Malik Wilks born? 1994 1996 1998 2000

Worrying prediction The Yorkshire Post revealed this morning that Hull City have been tipped to finish rock bottom of the Championship this season by statistical analysis site FiveThirtyEight. The Tigers fell away dramatically to come 24th in the second tier in 2019/20, and if they do not get their next managerial appointment right, a relegation battle is on the cards. That said, some of the individual quality in the squad gives them an advantage on a large portion of the teams around them in the division. It should not be too long before a permanent successor to Arveladze is hired.