Davis starts: Nottingham Forest’s confirmed XI for the Championship play-off final

Nottingham Forest are hoping to end their 23-year wait for Premier League football by beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this afternoon.

Promotion looked a world away when Steve Cooper took over back in September – with the Reds bottom of the table having taken just four points from their first eight games – but the Welsh coach has led a remarkable turnaround and now has them on the cusp of a long-awaited return to the top tier of English football.

With kick-off just an hour away at Wembley, the team news is out and the Reds’ starting XI for the final has been confirmed.

After featuring from the bench in the play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United, Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis returns to the starting lineup in place of Sam Surridge upfront.

Forest have been handed another boost as well with Blades loanee Max Lowe named among the substitutes after being sidelined since March with injury.

Nottingham Forest XI: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis

Subs: Horvath, Figueiredo, Lowe, Surridge, Mighten, Cafú, Lolley