Highlights Ipswich continues their winning streak with another victory on the road, solidifying their position in the promotion race.

Goalkeeper Václav Hladký has been impressive in the Championship, earning clean sheets and facing a tough challenge against Southampton next.

The Ipswich defense, led by Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, has been solid and reliable, contributing to their strong start at the back.

Ipswich maintain their winning run to pick up three victories on the bounce.

The high-flying Tractor Boys are not letting up anytime soon with another win on their travels putting them front and centre in the early promotion race.

Conor Chaplin's low-driven strike finding its way past Devis Vásquez was enough for Ipswich to take all three points at Hillsborough and reinforce Sheffield Wednesday's derisory start to the campaign.

A 1-0 affair sees Kieran McKenna's side pick up their fifth league victory of the campaign and seventh overall - previous wins against the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City and Cardiff City putting the Suffolk outfit into the top two with 15 points from six outings.

Nevertheless, attentions quickly turn to the next game with a tough midweek fixture against promotion rivals Southampton at St Mary's Stadium their next challenge, with the Ipswich boss likely to make one or two changes to his lineup.

GK: Václav Hladký

Another clean sheet for Hladký, it has been a positive start to life in the second tier for the goalkeeper after stepping in for the injured Christian Walton.

Featuring in all six Championship fixtures, the 32-year-old has registered three clean sheets and faces a tough task against a star-studded Southampton attack in hopes of adding to that tally.

RB: Harry Clarke

Clarke enjoyed a solid performance on the right-hand side of the defence last time out in what was his fourth league outing of the campaign.

After being relatively untested against Wednesday, wholesale changes will be unlikely as McKenna looks to maintain their positive defensive record.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

A mainstay in the Town backline, Woolfenden has continued to be a reliable presence in the Championship.

The imperious centre-half has featured in every Championship fixture so far this season and is already off the mark too, scoring the opener in a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Completing the formidable partnership, the former Accrington Stanley has certainly stepped up to the plate as he enters his third season at the club and first at this level.

Like Woolfenden, Burgess has played in all league outings so far this season and maintains the long-serving backline hoping to build on their strong start at the back.

LB: Brandon Williams

An injury to Leif Davis against Sheffield Wednesday, forcing the left-back off before half-time, could spell a full debut for Williams.

The Manchester United loanee has featured three times in the Championship but is yet to start for the club, his only outing from the off coming in the 2-2 affair against Reading in the EFL Cup where the 23-year-old scored an unfortunate own goal in the opening minutes.

DM: Sam Morsy

Morsy has continued to impress on his return to the Championship as a mainstay at the heart of the Ipswich midfield.

The captain has led by example while offering a presence in the final third, registering assists in the wins against Stoke and Cardiff.

DM: Massimo Luongo

Luongo completes the reliable midfield pairing with McKenna unlikely to shake up the team too much against heavy-hitters Southampton.

The 30-year-old has once again been a consistent presence in the Ipswich lineup and put in a respectable shift against one of his former clubs last time out.

RM: Omari Hutchinson

An early departure for Wes Burns on Saturday due to a tight hamstring could result in the Southampton fixture being too quick of a turn around for the Welsh international to feature from the off.

As such, it could prove a full league debut for the Chelsea loanee after five impressive cameos from the bench so far this campaign.

AM: Conor Chaplin

Fresh off the back of another winning goal, Ipswich will be wanting to make the most of his continued goalscoring presence with three goals from six matches.

The 26-year-old will likely be Ipswich's biggest threat against Southampton with his attacking intelligence and clinical finishing likely to get the better of even the best the division has to offer.

LM: Nathan Broadhead

A dazzling attacking force down the left-hand side, Broadhead has dealt with the step up brilliantly with three goals and one assist to his name already.

With a goal against recently-relegated Leeds already under his belt, the former Everton man will be hoping to notch another against a former Premier League side.

ST: Freddie Ladapo

A difficult afternoon last time out, McKenna could stick with Ladapo after recording a brace against Cardiff City prior to the international break.

Competition between himself and George Hirst will be fierce this season but if the former Rotherham United man can start to get his name on the scoresheet consistently, he will certainly stake his claim for the number nine spot.