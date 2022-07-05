Davis, Hirst, Dobra: The latest Ipswich Town transfer headlines you might have missed

It has been a fairly quiet summer transfer window so far at Ipswich Town, compared to the standards that they set in landing 19 new additions in the summer of 2021.

The Tractor Boys finally appear to have found a manager who is capable of leading them out of League One, preparing for their fourth season since relegation from the Championship, and Kieran McKenna has made four smart signings to bolster the squad for 2022/23.

Ipswich enjoyed a very promising final third of the season and especially defensively, they proved that they have the talent to be amongst the teams to beat heading into next term.

Leif Davis has been identified by the club as someone who could come in to bolster the left back berth, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, entering the final year of his contract at Leeds United this upcoming season.

The 22-year-old would have Matt Penney, Greg Leigh and potentially even Kane Vincent-Young for competition for a starting berth, but the Whites may seek assurances that he would be first choice before giving a deal the green light.

Ipswich and Portsmouth are both interested in a move for George Hirst this summer, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, with Brendan Rodgers assessing the striker’s capabilities at Leicester City in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in League One for Pompey last season, and his link-up play would have caught the eye of clubs in higher places.

Armando Dobra has left the Tractor Boys and signed a two-year deal with Paul Cook’s Chesterfield earlier this week.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular first team opportunities in Suffolk in the last few seasons, and will be hoping that a brief spell in the National League can be the springboard required to kickstart his career in the senior game.

The Spireites will be targeting promotion back to the EFL this season, after losing in the fifth tier play-offs last term, and Dobra will have the chance to settle down away from Portman Road, following a disappointing loan spell at Colchester United in League Two last season.