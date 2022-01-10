Davies, Grabban & McNair named on FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month shortlist

Despite multiple postponements, the Championship season surged on throughout December and continued to provide high drama.

The festive period is often when we really start to see the table taking shape and there were plenty of results that could prove pivotal by the time May rolls around.

Six of the division’s standout players have been nominated for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for December.

We’ve outlined why each player got the nod to help you make your decision…

The Defenders

Nominees: Curtis Davies, Paddy McNair, Harry Toffolo

With three wins in four games, Derby County breathed further life into their push for Championship survival in December and no player was more important to that than Curtis Davies.

The 36-year-old centre-back’s experience and resolve helped the Rams concede just two goals all month – winning 24 aerial duels as he helped them keep clean sheets in two of their four games.

No side won more points in December than Middlesbrough, as the Teessiders really started to build momentum under Chris Wilder.

That Boro kept four clean sheets and conceded just one goal all month is in no small part due to Paddy McNair, who is flourishing under the new manager.

December was some month for Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo, who dominated on the left flank as he helped the Terriers go unbeaten and showcase their play-off credentials.

Toffolo was a key attacking weapon for Carlos Corberan’s side, providing four assists, but also showed his quality defensively with 14 clearances.

The Midfielders

Nominee: John Buckley

John Buckley often flies under the radar in the Blackburn Rovers side but his contributions were vital to their assault on the automatic promotion places in December.

Buckley’s dynamism and infectious energy in midfield helped Rovers win four in four last month as he bagged a goal and two assists.

The Forwards

Nominee: Lewis Grabban, Dom Solanke

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest revolution continued in December – fueled by their frontman and captain Lewis Grabban.

Nine points from five games catapulted them into the play-off race while Grabban continued his impressive form under Cooper, scoring twice and adding three assists.

That Bournemouth finished 2021 top of the Championship was thanks in no small part to Dominic Solanke’s goalscoring prowess.

Solanke was central to the Cherries’ success last month, scoring three times and adding an assist as he played a part in all but one of the goals his side scored.

