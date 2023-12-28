Highlights Norwich City's form has improved after a period of inconsistency, with only two defeats in their last nine matches.

Despite their dip in form, Norwich has remained in contention for the play-off places due to the competitive nature of the Championship.

Manager David Wagner emphasizes the importance of focusing on the next game and not getting too caught up in the league table.

The first half of the Championship campaign has been a mixed bag as far as Norwich City are concerned, which has left David Wagner with an interesting stance as the Canaries look ahead to the second half of the season.

After a period earlier in the campaign which saw the German facing a bombardment of pressure given a regression in results, Norwich seem to have ironed out a fair portion of their prior inconsistencies, as they have only been defeated twice in their last nine Championship outings.

Norwich City's current league position

Despite the aforementioned dip in form, which largely came between mid-September and the latter stages of October, the Canaries have never been too far away from the play-off places, such is the congested nature of the division between fifth and fifteenth place, which still stands as we head into the new year.

Wagner's men began Boxing Day just two places and as many points behind Hull City, who then occupied the final play-off place, but as a result of a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, Norwich have dipped to 12th place but still remain within touching distance of Sunderland - who leapfrogged the Tigers as a result of their success at the MKM Stadium.

One slight concern is that the Canaries are yet to defeat any of the current top six, having accumulated two points through goal-laden draws against local rivals Ipswich and a 4-4 encounter with Southampton back on August 12th.

"I've learned..." - Wagner on Norwich's main focus

Wagner is no stranger to a side embroiled in the race for the play-offs, having been successful in doing so with Huddersfield Town back in 2017, but the 52-year-old admits that his lack of focus on the side's current whereabouts in the table – delivering a warning to both players and fans.

"I've learned not to look at the table in the Championship," He told the PinkUn. "This confuses you and costs you energy. There are so many twists and turns.

"I make sure of that myself, and this is how I like to prepare my players for, only look to the next fixture. Take it game by game because every weekend you see there are results that make you think, 'how can this happen?'.

"The truth is that, in this division, everyone is competitive and everyone can beat anyone. You have to make sure that your thoughts are not too far away in the future or stay too long in the past - just take the next game." the German added.

"We must..." - Norwich must regroup ahead of Millwall encounter

Next up for Norwich is a trip to the Den to face Joe Edwards' Millwall side, who defeated QPR 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the recent defeat at the Hawthorns, supporters will be buoyed ahead of this encounter as Norwich have so often had the Indian sign over the South London outfit, only losing one of the last 13 meetings between the two sides, which included a 3-0 victory on August 20th at Carrow Road.

Wagner states that his side must use the defeat in the West Midlands as motivation to begin another unbeaten streak, which came to its conclusion after five games.

"What hurts is the defeat and that the unbeaten run is over." he said following the West Brom defeat.

"What it means is that we have to build another run. This is what we like to do starting in three days time."