Highlights Norwich City secured a much-needed win over Bristol City, with Adam Idah scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

Idah has established himself as a dangerous substitute, but there is growing pressure to give him a starting role.

Norwich still need to find a replacement for Teemu Pukki, and Idah has shown potential but needs to prove himself as a starter.

It has been a tough few weeks for Norwich City in the Championship.

Pressure had increased on head coach David Wagner after his side threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, but the Canaries picked up a much-needed three points with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Jason Knight gave the Robins the lead in the 34th minute, and the hosts had further chances to extend their lead before half-time, with Angus Gunn denying Tommy Conway and Knight.

Norwich improved significantly after the break, and they equalised in the 59th minute when George Tanner put the ball into his own net before Adam Idah won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time when he fired home from Kenny McLean's cross.

The Canaries moved up to 13th in the table with the victory, and they are now just four points from the play-offs ahead of the game against Preston North End at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Idah scored his sixth goal of the season against the Robins, with all of those coming after being introduced from the bench, and Wagner claimed post-match that the striker is the best substitute in the Championship.

"Adam wants to start games, I get that, but he is such a dangerous substitution because he is always switched on, and if opponents are perhaps tired with his pace and power he can always create something," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"That is a super strength. At the minute he is the most dangerous substitute in the league.

"Sometimes he is in the right position at the right moment, like Hull or Cardiff, and he has the quality to finish. I'm very happy for him to score another winner."

However, while Wagner will be delighted by Idah's impact, it does give him a dilemma over whether to continue using him from the bench or to hand him a start.

Should David Wagner start Adam Idah for Norwich City?

Idah's ability to change the game as a substitute is undoubtedly a huge positive for the Canaries, and his match-winning contributions against Hull City, Cardiff City and Bristol City have secured crucial points.

However, the more Idah impresses from the bench, the louder the calls will grow to give him an opportunity from the start, and after Liam Gibbs struggled in the central striker role on Sunday, Wagner is facing a big decision.

Goals have not been a problem for Norwich this season despite the absence of Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes for large portions of the campaign, but finding a replacement for Teemu Pukki has been an issue for Wagner.

Idah has shown plenty of potential, but he has failed to score in 10 starts this season, meaning he has been limited to mostly substitute appearances.

Wagner may feel that Idah is more effective as a substitute, but the striker will be desperate to nail down a regular place in the team, and after scoring two winners in the last three games, he has certainly earned an opportunity to start.

If Idah does start on Saturday, he must take his chance against a Preston defence who have conceded eight goals in their last three games.

Idah's goals from the bench have been invaluable for Norwich this season, but Wagner must now find a way to get the best out of him from the start.