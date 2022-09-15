David Wagner to Huddersfield Town: Could it happen? Would it work? What does he offer?

David Wagner is Huddersfield Town‘s first choice Danny Schofield replacement, according to The Sun, and the German coach could be set for a second spell at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers have made a very poor start to the season considering the standards that they set in reaching the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan last term.

Huddersfield were competing towards the bottom end of the second tier in their first two seasons following relegation from the Premier League, 2019/20 and 2020/21, therefore the beginning of this campaign has been something of a return to the norm.

However, the club has been rocked by the departures of Corberan, Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien and with some inexperienced replacements arriving, survival may be the only objective for the remainder of the campaign.

Could it happen?

Financially, it could be a difficult one for the Terriers to get over the line.

They have not spent heavily in the transfer market in recent years, and that may point towards why Corberan left this summer, and the chances are that Wagner would have to take a significant pay-cut from his two previous managerial roles at Schalke and Young Boys.

However, with the romance attached to the situation, and Wagner’s prior success in winning promotion to the top-flight with the Terriers, he may be tempted.

Would it work?

What went on at Schalke, eventual relegation to the 2. Bundesliga, is no slight on Wagner’s managerial record with a long list of managers failing to arrest the Royal Blues’ slide in recent years.

The 50-year-old’s job at Young Boys was no calamity either, but he was dismissed as the club failed to win the Swiss Super League for a fifth season in a row.

The appointment would get supporters onside and his methods have worked in the Championship in the not too distant past.

What does he offer?

Wagner would certainly offer a galvanising effect in the short term, and a less defensive style of play than what has been deployed in the last couple of seasons.

The German has experience in the second tier that other candidates do not, and he would most likely be comfortable working within the budget that has been set at the club.

You may be hard pushed to find a Huddersfield supporter who would be against bringing him back.