Ashley Barnes revealed David Wagner still has the full support of his players after the 3-2 defeat to Watford piled the pressure on the Norwich City manager.

Yaser Asprilla's 77th minute strike completed a Watford fightback from two goals down against the Canaries.

Norwich had been in difficult form recently, but looked on course for a third successive victory as a header from Danny Batth and a wonderful goal from Hwang Ui-jo put them two goals up after only 12 minutes.

Watford, however, fought back swiftly to make the score level after Ismael Kone's fierce drive and a Mileta Rajovic header changed the game inside three minutes by the 33rd minute.

With the scores level at 2-2, it always seemed like the Hornets would be the more likely of the two to win it, and Asprilla did just that late on.

Kone smashed the underside of the bar, and Edo Kayembe forced George Long into a decent save, but the willingness to have a go from outside of the box finally paid off in the 77th minute.

Centre-back Wesley Hoedt let fly from range and forced a stop from Long, which gave Asprilla the chance to showcase his quick footwork to wrong-foot Norwich's 'keeper and squeeze the ball over the line to take home the three points.

What's been the reaction to Watford 3-2 Norwich City?

Speaking after the latest defeat, Norwich striker Ashley Barnes expressed the feeling in the squad at the moment. He said: "It's disappointing not to come away with anything. We were 2-0 up and playing well.

"We capitulated. We have got to hold our hands up. Yeah, the fans are right to be annoyed or disheartened, but we are as well. It's not good enough, and we have to go back to basics on Sunday.

"We need everyone. Obviously, I know the fans are frustrated, but we need everyone together. Today was not a nice feeling.

"I'm sure a lot of fingers will get pointed at myself, but I think I'm big enough and ugly enough to take it on the chin. We all need to be accountable for the goals and the manner that we're conceding tgem.

"It's not a lack of effort. It's the detail in which way we're going about it, and the manner we are going about it. It's like the same goals all the time. It's like 'come on now, grab your mate and come together, and know that he's there'. We will dust ourselves again and go again.

"We win together and we lose together. It's all a part and parcel of football."

Speaking directly on the pressure of Wagner, Barnes has plenty of sympathy for his boss in the dugout and placed more blame on the players. He added: "Of course. I feel sorry for him because you want to win for him. The hunger for him to succeed is there."

"He gets a lot of criticism, but it's not him, it's us. It's us making stupid mistakes like the goals we are conceding. It's just basics and we need to get it right as soon as possible."

Championship Table (As it stands November 29th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 10 Sunderland 17 8 26 11 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 12 Bristol City 17 1 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 17 -2 22

Should Wagner be under pressure?

The sacking feels somewhat inevitable at some stage this season, and the recent wins over QPR and Cardiff City shouldn't change anything in terms of the pressure he is under.

However, a united front from players and manager is crucial if they are to turn things around, but losing in the manner they did to Watford does not bode well.

The writing may be on the wall but Wagner has a month of thick and fast fixtures over the festive period to save his job in East Anglia. It's make or break for him and his players this month.