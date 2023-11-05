Norwich City lost 3-1 on home turf to Blackburn Rovers in the Sunday lunchtime kickoff.

The Canaries have now endured four straight defeats and have not tasted victory since September 30th.

Their latest defeat sees the Yellows sit in 17th place and eight points adrift of the top six.

Pressure has been mounting on Norwich boss David Wagner and this latest defeat will not have done him any favours.

What has David Wagner said about his Norwich City future?

And as reported by Pink'Un journalist Samuel Seaman on X, speaking after the defeat to Blackburn, Wagner said following the loss at home to Rovers that he will not resign despite the spiralling results, but he also understands supporters that want to see a change in the Carrow Road dugout.

"Another disappointing result," Wagner said.

"In the first few minutes we were good, but after this we didn't get our press right and they punished us.

"I can't complain about the effort of the boys.

"They tried very hard until the final seconds.

"We wanted to be brave, and we've done this, but in too many situations we didn't get our press right.

"When we got it right we didn't turn that into clear chances.

"This is not good enough.

"I understand fans' frustrations, but at the end of the day the only thing I can say is that we try everything to turn this (around).

"If I get the chance I will work tirelessly to turn it (around).

"But I'm not the right person to ask.

"If I explain what's gone wrong it sounds like excuses.

"We have had big injury problems, everybody knows this.

"But we take responsibility, I take responsibility.

"I think (debutant Jaden) Warner was ready, and if I ask my players to be fearless then I have to show this as well.

"I would never blame my players, so if you ask me who to blame it's me.

"It's not in my character to resign.

"I will try everything to turn it (around).

"If the fans have made up their minds it's up to them and fully understandable."

Should Norwich sack David Wagner?

It could be for the best.

The Canaries have been in woeful form of late, having failed to win any of their last six games in an abysmal run which has consisted of five losses.

It is difficult to see where the next Norwich win is coming from.

WIth just five wins out of their 15 Championship games, the Yellows have not been in the sort of form you might expect from a club whose goal is to reach the play-offs.

Although Wagner's side have been hindered by injuries to key players such as forwards Ashley Barnes and Joshua Sargent, as well as centre-back Grant Hanley, they should be doing much better.

In the past Wagner has been a remarkable Championship boss, and he was the mastermind behind Huddersfield Town's unlikely promotion in 2017.

Then, even more remarkably, he maintained the Terrier's Premier League status in his first top-flight season.

However, in the dog-eat-dog environment of Championship football, past achievement is unlikely to save Wagner's job.

At surface level, if Norwich choose to relieve their head coach of his duties, it would seem to be a far more sensible dismissal than that of Bristol City and Nigel Pearson.