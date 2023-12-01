Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner takes responsibility for the collapse at Watford but doesn't like the criticism from fans.

Despite a strong start to the season, Norwich has dropped off and injuries have not helped their promotion aspirations.

After a victory at Cardiff, Norwich's recent loss to Watford has intensified pressure on Wagner, with fans calling for his dismissal.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has taken responsibility for the collapse at Watford in the week, but he admitted he doesn’t like the criticism he is receiving from the fans.

David Wagner under pressure at Norwich City

The Canaries actually started the season well, but they have dropped off a lot in the past few months, with injuries not helping Wagner and the team, who had hoped to be in the mix for promotion this season.

There were serious doubts about the future of Wagner last month, particularly as new sporting director Ben Knapper started his role, but a victory at Cardiff prior to the international break appeared to give the boss more time.

They followed that up with a win at home to QPR, and with the Yellows 2-0 up at Watford inside 12 minutes, it seemed as though they had finally turned the corner.

However, they fell apart against the Hornets, who scored three unanswered goals to take the points, condemning Norwich to a ninth defeat in 18 games this season.

David Wagner responds to Norwich fan criticism

Therefore, the pressure has once again built on Wagner, with sections of the support calling for him to go ahead of the trip to Bristol City on Sunday.

Related Key Norwich City figure addresses David Wagner future amid mounting pressure David Wagner is under pressure to deliver results amid fan discontent over his management of the team

And, speaking to the Pink’Un, Wagner gave an honest reaction to those calling for him to go, as he was quick to remind them how popular he was earlier this year.

“We were leading 2-0 and we didn’t perform in the second-half. I have the main responsibility for this. I respect the supporters' reaction. Do I like it? No. Four months ago I was at the wheel.

“Four months ago everyone was screaming and celebrating. Hopefully, in four months time they can be screaming and celebrating again.”

Will Norwich sack David Wagner?

The owners have given the former Huddersfield boss their support, but Wagner is experienced enough to know that he needs to have the side competing higher in the league, or he will be sacked.

To his credit, he battled back last month after the defeat to Blackburn, and two wins in the past three show the players are on his side.

Of course, the bigger picture isn’t great, and you can understand why the fans are unhappy, as Norwich should be doing better, and the performances are a concern.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

But, the manager can’t get drawn into all of this talk. His only focus will be the next game, and it’s about trying to get a result at Bristol City.

What next for Norwich?

As mentioned, it’s a trip to Ashton Gate on Sunday, and that will be a tough test, with Liam Manning now in charge of the Robins.

So, Wagner will need his side to play at their best if they are to leave with three points. If they fail to do so, those calls for Wagner’s exit will only get louder, and it will be interesting to see what the board, and Knapper, decides to do.

The game is played on Sunday, December 3, with a kick-off time of 13:30.