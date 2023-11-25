Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner is determined to avoid underestimating Queens Park Rangers despite their low position in the table.

QPR have changed since their managerial switch and Norwich needs to be aware of that.

Norwich should be wary of Andre Dozzell, Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock and Ilias Chair who can all be threats for QPR.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has vowed to ensure that his side don't underestimate Queens Park Rangers ahead of the two sides' clash today, speaking to The Pink Un.

Today's visitors at Carrow Road come into this game needing a win to give themselves the best chance of making progress in their quest to get out of the relegation zone.

Although last night's result wasn't disastrous for them, fellow relegation battlers Rotherham United managing to pick up a point against Leeds United has put a bit more pressure on them, with the managerless Millers previously expected to lose that game.

The R's have struggled consistently in the past year, falling from the top of the Championship table under Mick Beale into a relegation battle during the latter stages of last season.

Away wins at Burnley and Stoke City helped to save them in the end, but the break between the end of last term and the start of this campaign hasn't paid dividends for the West London club who are struggling again.

The Canaries are another side that have struggled in recent times - but a 3-2 victory away at Cardiff City before the international break possibly saved manager David Wagner's job.

That win in the Welsh capital won't mean anything unless they can build on it though - and as the home side - Norwich may feel as though they are the strong favourites coming into this afternoon's clash.

What did David Wagner say ahead of QPR clash?

Despite the hosts being favourites for this game, Wagner is determined not to let any complacency creep in.

He said: "I will make sure that nobody underestimates the quality of QPR because of the table or the points they have, because after they changed the manager they look a different side.

"This is what we have to make clear.

"We would like to win the game and we will do everything, but we know no game is easy in the Championship, especially not against QPR on Saturday."

Which QPR players do Norwich City need to be wary of?

Kenneth Paal can be a real asset both defensively and going forward - and Andre Dozzell is another one to look out for with the midfielder able to get himself on the scoresheet.

On paper, they also have some decent attackers.

Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock can be game-changers at this level when on form - but they were both unable to get themselves on the scoresheet last time out against Bristol City and were withdrawn.

After serving his one-match suspension, Ilias Chair should also be back.

And he's probably their main threat when on form, so Norwich need to ensure they deal with him properly before he can start dominating the game.