Highlights David Wagner analyzed the defeat and admitted the team's mistakes were not good enough.

The players were deflated after the defeat, but Wagner emphasized the importance of resetting and focusing for the next game.

With pressure mounting on Wagner, all eyes are on Ben Knapper to see what he wants to do with the club and whether a new manager will be hired.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has revealed how the dressing room has reacted to losing to Watford after going two goals up after just 12 minutes.

It looked like the German manager had possibly turned a corner as, before the international break, he managed to get a 3-2 victory against Cardiff City and then beat Queens Park Rangers on the weekend. When Wagner needed it most, it looked like the players had reacted to him.

That looked set to continue last night as goals from Danny Bath and Ui-Jo Hwang gave the Canaries an early lead but it was all square by half time and then Yaser Aspirlla got a winner with 13 minutes to go.

It is another crushing blow for Norwich, who don't look like they'll be pushing for the play-offs this season.

What was David Wagner's reaction to the loss?

Speaking to club media, Wagner analysed the defeat, which was their ninth of the season.

He said: "I think we started very well. The first 25, 30 minutes was a proper away performance. We took the lead, a deserved lead, I think Watford had more or less nothing.

"Then afterward it looked like we got affected by Ui-Jo's injury and we were a little bit shocked by it and the, more or less out of nothing, they had their first shot on target and it was a goal.

"Then individual mistakes in front of goal were just not good enough."

How did the Norwich players react to the defeat in the dressing room?

After looking like they were going to be on a three-game winning run, a defeat as dramatic as this one will have an impact on the players and there is now fresh pressure on the manager.

When Wagner was asked about how deflated the dressing room felt after the match, he said: "Obviously, the results affect feelings, we all together love to win, and we love to have the positive feelings that we have had in the last two games, and today is exactly the opposite.

"Which is good too, to have tonight and tomorrow as well, but then we have to reset and go again on Sunday and go back to what we have done in the games before.

"Then we have to try to do it better. It is exactly what we like to do, and we can't get affected by this game because, obviously, the couple of games before and the first half an hour shows what the players are capable of doing.

"But for this, they have to be focused and concentrate on the game from second one to the final whistle."

Will David Wagner last at Norwich with the pressure back on him?

After their loss against Blackburn Rovers and the loud booing from the stands, it seemed inevitable that Wagner's time was up at Carrow Road.

While the move to rush Ben Knapper in ahead of schedule to replace Stuart Webber as the sporting director suggested a change would be made.

It looked like he was going to have to make a big decision as soon as he walked through the door regarding Wagner's future but his two wins would have given him time to settle in.

Now all eyes will be on Knapper, to see what he wants to do with the club seven points off the play-off places whilst also seven points off the relegation zone.

The international break seemed the most reasonable time to relieve Wagner of his duties as a new coach could have come in and had two weeks to work with players before his first game.

Now, though there are four months of non-stop action for club sides, hiring a new manager may be a difficult process, but for Norwich, it seems like a necessary one.

As at the moment the mood around the club is a deflated one, like the dressing room, so, therefore, a new exciting young manager would give everyone a lift going into Christmas.

Only time will tell whether Wagner has the Bristol City game to show how much his players want him to succeed at the club, with a big reaction needed.