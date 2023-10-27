Highlights David Wagner accepts criticism but remains confident in his team's ability to achieve great things this season.

He acknowledges the current poor run of form but refuses to change who he is as a manager.

Defeat to Sunderland this weekend could potentially cost Wagner his position at Norwich City.

David Wagner has responded to criticism over Norwich City’s recent results as the team continues to slide down the Championship table.

The German is under increasing pressure to turn things around at Carrow Road.

The club is aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this season, but results in recent weeks have seen the team slide out of the top six places.

Chris Sutton has suggested that the tide has now turned on Wagner, who initially earned praise for his early work in charge of the team after he replaced Dean Smith at the start of the year.

If results continue to disappoint then perhaps the 52-year-old could be dismissed from his role with the Norfolk outfit.

What is David Wagner’s response to recent Norwich City criticism?

Wagner has accepted that criticism is a part of the game, but insisted that he will not change who he is.

The Norwich boss highlighted a poor run he suffered as Huddersfield manager when the Terriers gained promotion in 2017 as an indicator that the team can still achieve great things this season.

“We like to change this period,” said Wagner, via Pink Un on Twitter.

“I have to take criticism, I have no problem with this.

“We must be self-critical, but do I doubt my players - no chance.

“It’s okay to get criticism.

“But this is my team and my players, and I back them.

“The only one that can change it is us.

“Luckily, with the Championship you get a chance to put it right.

“I’m a human like you.

“I like praise and don’t like criticism, but I accept it.

“In this moment, the criticism is right.

“I will not change, I try to be as calm as I can.

“In a period like this, the only one that can turn it is us.

“Huddersfield we had seven games without a win in the Championship.

“This happens to every team in the league.

“You have to stick together and continue to do your work.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich have dropped into the bottom half of the Championship table following Tuesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

A 2-1 loss made it just one win in their last seven league games, extending their winless run to four.

The Canaries are now three points adrift of the play-off places after 13 games as they prepare for another big game this weekend.

Wagner’s side visit the Stadium of Light to take on promotion rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

Can David Wagner turn things around at Norwich City?

Wagner has a proven track record in the Championship, so should be given some benefit of the doubt by the board.

However, there are only so many poor results that a club can take before a decision is made to make a major change.

Wagner was a promising appointment back in January, but this disappointing run of form could spell the end of his time at Carrow Road.

Defeat to Sunderland could realistically cost him his position, which only emphasises how important this weekend’s game has become.

Defeat could also see them fall six points behind the play-off places.