Norwich City boss David Wagner was unhappy that James McAtee’s goal was allowed to stand as Sheffield United picked up all three points at Carrow Road.

What was the controversy in Norwich vs Sheffield United?

After a dull first half, where neither side had a shot on target, the Blades gradually began to take control, and they got the only goal of the game thanks to a 62nd minute effort from McAtee. However, from Norwich’s perspective, they felt there was an offside in the build-up.

And, whilst Wagner didn’t want to hide from the fact that his side didn’t perform to the level he expected, the Canaries boss made it clear to Yorkshire Live that he wasn’t happy the winner was allowed to stand.

“It was offside, but not the final pass offside but in the build-up there was a clear offside. In this situation a clear offside at least a yard or half a yard, then Max got the ball and after this situation the game continues and the final pass is not offside but he [referee] didn't stop the game when the play was offside.

“I have not spoken to the ref, it makes no sense we have to accept the decision. It doesn't change why we didn't play well today.”

Wagner’s side struggled to respond to the setback, as they managed to force Wes Foderingham into just one save, on what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for all connected to the Norfolk outfit.

Was this a costly defeat for Norwich City?

Worryingly for the former Huddersfield chief, his side has lost form at just the wrong time of the campaign, as they are now without a win in four, which includes successive defeats at home. So, Wagner is right to criticise the performance today, as even though Sheffield United are a good side, they simply didn’t threaten them enough.

Despite sitting seventh in the table, a four-point gap is in place to the top six, and that’s a decent enough number to make up when you consider there are only seven games left.

Of course, the next game is Blackburn though, the side directly above Norwich, and it really is a huge, huge fixture for the club. Most would agree it’s a must-win for Wagner’s side, but it’s certainly one that they can’t afford to lose, as if Rovers do open up a seven-point lead over Norwich then it really will feel like it’s season over. So, all attention turns to that game, and Wagner needs a response from his team.