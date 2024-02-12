Highlights Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe will miss the upcoming game against Watford due to a hamstring injury.

David Wagner has provided an update on Jonathan Rowe’s fitness ahead of Norwich City’s clash with Watford.

Rowe came off the bench last weekend in the team’s 2-2 draw against QPR, featuring in the final half hour of the game.

However, he is set to miss the home fixture against the Hornets this Tuesday due to a hamstring issue.

However, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines following an issue, which will come as a blow to the Norfolk outfit.

David Wagner confirms Jon Rowe injury

Wagner has confirmed that Rowe will be absent this midweek due to a hamstring issue he has sustained.

However, he was unable to give a specific timeframe for when he might return, indicating that he will need to be assessed first before the full extent of his injury is known.

“What I can say is it still looks like a hamstring injury,” said Wagner, via The Pink Un on Twitter.

“He has a scan this afternoon to see how serious it is.

“He won’t be involved [Tuesday].”

Jonathan Rowe's importance to Norwich

Jonathan Rowe stats - last 365 days Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. wingers) Non-penalty goals 0.53 98 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 70 Shots 2.53 70 Assists 0.09 15 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.08 4 npxG + xAG 0.31 25 Shot-creating actions 2.89 20

Rowe has enjoyed a breakout campaign with Norwich this year, becoming one of the team’s most important players.

The 20-year-old has made 28 league appearances so far this season, including 25 starts, contributing 12 goals and two assists.

His absence will be a blow to their promotion hopes, with Norwich aiming to earn a top six finish in the Championship.

Last weekend’s draw saw Wagner’s side fall further behind their rivals in the battle for a play-off place.

A hamstring injury could have Rowe out for a number of weeks, depending on the severity, although it has yet to be confirmed how many games the forward will be absent for.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are now ninth in the second division table, two points adrift of Coventry City in sixth.

It will be a big few weeks for the club’s promotion hopes, and Wagner will be hoping that Rowe will be back for crunch clashes against the likes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the start of March.

The home game against Watford kicks-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening, with fixtures against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers to follow in the coming weeks.

Rowe went off in the final minute of the 2-2 draw with QPR, indicating that he likely picked this issue up in the closing stages of Saturday’s game.

A huge blow for Norwich City

This is a big blow to Norwich, who have had serious injury issues throughout the campaign.

Josh Sargent’s major fitness problem at the start of the season had a detrimental impact on their performances, and Wagner will be hoping the same doesn’t happen here.

The pair are crucial to this team’s attack, so struggling to get them both in the side at the same time has been a big dent to their promotion hopes.

Wagner will be hoping this is a minor issue and that Rowe can come back into the team soon.