Highlights Norwich City boss David Wagner believes consistent performances will lead to a win soon and help them recover from their poor form.

The Canaries' recent results have been disappointing, with two losses and a draw in their previous three league games.

Despite facing tough opponents in the upcoming fixtures, Norwich should aim to win all of them.

Norwich City boss David Wagner believes his side will get back on track with a win sooner rather than later if they can continue performing consistently, making this claim to the Pink Un.

The Canaries started the season well, with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent managing to step up to the plate and fire the Canaries into the promotion mix following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The quality of the Championship was arguably much lower last season, so many Norwich fans will have seen that as a real missed opportunity to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Promotion this term would allow them to put last term behind them, but they are at risk of sliding down the table considering their recent results and the fact Barnes and Sargent are both out injured.

Their poor run of form started against Leicester City, with a 2-0 home defeat perhaps expected considering the Foxes' quality.

What they wouldn't have expected is a 6-2 loss against Plymouth Argyle. They did manage to get themselves a win after that against Birmingham City, but they have lost twice and drawn once in their previous three league games, with the Canaries losing 3-2 against Leeds United on Saturday despite going 2-0 up at Carrow Road.

What did David Wagner say about Norwich City's poor form?

Pressure on Wagner may mount if he fails to turn things around soon, even if Norwich's results earlier this term have given him a bit of credit in the bank.

It would be easy for the Canaries' boss to be down following such a demoralising defeat last weekend, but he remains upbeat.

He said: "No, I don't think we should now put everything together and judge everything. If you look on the results, the trend is the truth.

"But if you look on the performance against Leeds, this is exactly how you break the trend. If you perform consistently on the level which we have done, it will change.

"Obviously we face a very good side on Tuesday again, with Boro on a good run. But if we do what we've done, and in a few situations, do it a little bit better, the next win is just around the corner."

Can Norwich City get back on track in the next few games?

The fixtures aren't getting any easier for the Norfolk outfit.

They face Middlesbrough tomorrow and Michael Carrick's side have been in excellent form recently despite their poor start to the season.

They then travel to the Stadium of Light at the weekend to face Sunderland. This could be the ideal time to face Tony Mowbray's side following their losses against Boro and Stoke City, but they will be a tricky opponent and the Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City games will also be tough.

Wagner's do face Queens Park Rangers during the latter stages of November, but they could have a new manager bounce by then, so it may take a while for the Canaries to get another win on the board.

But on paper, they should be looking to win the Blackburn game considering they will have the home advantage.