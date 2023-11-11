Highlights David Wagner believes he still has the support of his Norwich City players, despite mounting pressure on his future as manager.

David Wagner believes that he still has the backing of his Norwich City players amid mounting pressure over his future.

The German is currently under fire from supporters as the team’s form continues to disappoint.

Norwich have lost five of their last six league games, including the last four in a row.

This has seen the Canaries slip to 17th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the play-off places.

The club is aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this year, but the Norfolk outfit is now in danger of falling too far behind the top six to mount a serious challenge.

Are the Norwich City players behind David Wagner?

Wagner believes that the players fully support him and that they are continuing to give everything they can to help turn things around.

The 52-year-old has defended his players from suggestions that they have downed tools in a bid to get him removed as manager.

“If someone says someone has let me down, this means for me someone has done it on purpose,” said Wagner, via Pink Un.

“And this is not how it is, this is not how it is, for 100 per cent.

“My team, my players give me everything and they get that in return, I treat them like they are my own children.

“I have a duty to them.

"This is why I disagree that someone lets me or lets my backroom staff down – Narcis [Pelach], Christoph [Buhler], Hughesy [Andy Hughes].

“This is not how it is, because it's not on purpose.

“Do I expect in certain situations more from individuals, in terms of the desire to be more aggressive, to really fight and work against this tough period? Yes, I do in certain situations, and I let them know what my expectations are.

"I, and they, know as well this is the first thing you have to deliver if you'd like to come out of our situation.

“And this is hopefully why we can do the right step in the right direction on Saturday.

“But they don't let me down.

“This is not how I feel.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, with Erol Bulut’s side coming into the clash in a run of good form.

The Bluebirds are seven points clear of Norwich going into their meeting in south Wales and are unbeaten in their last three games.

The two teams meet in a 3pm kick-off.

Can David Wagner turn things around at Norwich City?

Wagner’s time at Norwich could be over with a defeat on Saturday, which only emphasises how important this game is to the team.

If he feels he still has the backing of his squad, then he should be confident of turning things around.

Wagner is a smart coach, but he has struggled to adapt to a number of injuries in the team and that could prove a big flaw that costs him his position.

Names are being linked as potential replacements, so it would come as no surprise if he were to lose his job this weekend unless the Canaries secure all three points away to an in-form Cardiff.